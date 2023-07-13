Neither the aesthetics, nor the special effects, nor the twists in the script, what really makes us hooked on a series and that we remember it later are its characters. A large part of the success of some productions depends on the ability they have to move us and the way they manage to make us empathize with them. We long for many titles, be they intriguing, humorous or dramatic, for what their protagonists made us feel like.
Some of them are so well written that they remain in the collective imagination even if they haven’t appeared on the screen for years. We have asked 50 professionals -critics, specialists, professors, analysts and journalists from different national media- to choose the best characters from series broadcast in the 21st century. The most emblematic, the most unique, the most charismatic. The indisputable characters. And the list has come out of the most varied.
fifty
Belen Lopez Vazquez
There is no one living here
2003-2006
By Malena Alterio
49
Stringer Bell
The Wire
2002-2008
By Idris Elba
48
Queen isabel II
The Crown
2016-present
By Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton
47
Mrs. Maisel
The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
2017-2023
By Rachel Brosnahan
46
leslie knope
parks and recreation
2009-2015
By Amy Poehler
Four. Five
Daenerys Targaryen
Game of Thrones
2011-2019
By Emilia Clarke
44
Dana Scully
X-files
1993-2008
By Gillian Anderson
43
Juan Carrasco
Vote Juan, Come on Juan, Come on Juan
2019-2021
By Javier Camara
42
Raylan Givens
justified
2010-2015
By Timothy Olyphant
41
Larry David
Curb your enthusiasm
2000
By Larry David
40
Betty Francis
Mad Men
2007-2015
By January Jones
39
John Locke
lost
2004-2010
By Terry O’Quinn
38
Malcolm Tucker
The thick of it
2005-2012
By Peter Capaldi
37
Selina Mayer
Veep
2012-2019
By Julia Louis-Dreyfus
36
lisa Simpson
The Simpson
1989-present
Voiced by Yeardley Smith
35
Noren saga
Bron/Broen
2011/2018
By Sofia Helin
3. 4
Bree Van deKamp
Desperate women
2004-2012
By Marcia Cross
33
dale cooper
Twin Peaks
1990-2017
By Kyle MacLachlan
32
Lorelai Gilmore
Gilmore Girls
2000-2007
By Lauren Graham
31
Nora Durst
The Leftovers
2014-2017
By Carrie Coon
30
Jack Bauer
24
2001-2010
By Kiefer Sutherland
29
Gregory House
home
2004-2012
By Hugh Laurie
28
homer simpson
The Simpson
1989-present
Voice of Dan Castellaneta
27
Buffy Summers
buffy the vampire slayer
1997-2003
By Sarah Michelle Gellar
26
Jed Barlett
The West Wing of the White House
1999-2006
By Martin Sheen
25
Cersei Lannister
Game of Thrones
2011-2019
By Lena Headey
24
Jimmy McNulty
The Wire
2002-2008
By Dominic West
23
Arabella Essiedu
I could destroy you
2020
By Michaela Coel
22
Kim Wexler
Better call Saul
2017-2022
By Rhea Seehorn
twenty-one
vic mackey
The Shield
2002-2008
By Michael Chiklis
twenty
ruth fisher
two meters underground
2001-2005
By Frances Conroy
19
Liz Lemon
30 rock
2006-2013
By Tina Fey
18
Catherine Cawood
Happy Valley
2014-2023
By Sarah Lancashire
17
Alice Florrick
The good wife
2009-2016
By Julianna Margulies
16
Saul Goodmann
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul
2008-2013 and 2015-2022
By Bob Odenkirk
fifteen
Logan Roy
succession
2019-2023
By Brian Cox
14
Birgitte Nyborg
borgin
2010-2022
By Sidse Babett Knudsen
13
Paquita Salas
Paquita Salas
2016-2019
By Brays Efe
12
Samantha Jones
sex in new york
1998-2004
By Kim Cattrall
eleven
Omar Little
The Wire
2002-2008
By Michael K. Williams
10
kendall roy
succession
2019-2023
By Jeremy Strong
09
Tyrion Lannister
Game of Thrones
2011-2019
By Peter Dinklage
08
Peggy Olson
Mad Men
2007-2015
By Elizabeth Moss
07
Diane Lockhart
The good wife and The good fight
2009-2016 and 2017-2022
By Christine Baranski
06
michael scott
The office
2005-2013
By Steve Carell
05
hannah horvath
Girls
2012-2017
By Lena Dunham
04
Don Draper
Mad Men
2007-2015
By Jon Hamm
03
Walter White
breaking bad
2008-2013
By Bryan Cranston
02
tony soprano
the sopranos
1999-2007
By James Gandolfini
01
fleabag
fleabag
2016-2019
By Phoebe Waller-Bridge
During the first years of the 21st century, which in television are known as the third golden age of series, productions revolving around a male figure proliferated. They were anti-heroes, imperfect beings but with enormous magnetism, protagonists with all kinds of edges that we were not used to seeing on screen.
They appear at the top of the list, although surprisingly at the top is a younger woman.
Profiles of all kinds are cited on the list, from seasoned federal agents to sergeants about to retire, mothers of conventional families and fathers merciless with the feelings of their children, members of the monarchy or traffickers from the most dangerous streets.
Names from recent titles coexist, such as Logan (15th) and Kendall Roy (10th) from ‘Succession’, with other more historic ones such as Dana Scully (44th) or Dale Cooper (33rd), associated with phenomena of the 90s such as ‘The X Files’ ‘ or ‘Twin Peaks’, which have made it onto this list because both were resurrected in the 21st century with unpublished seasons.
The list from 1 to 50, according to years of issue
From 1989 to 2023
When drawing up the classification, the professionals consulted could choose between eight and ten names of productions released from 2000 or that were being broadcast at least in that year and in subsequent years (even if they began earlier, in the 1990s). And it was allowed to include titles from any country, and of the genre and with whatever duration.
The series with the most presence are ‘Game of Thrones’ -Tyrion (9th) and Cersei Lannister (25th) and Daenerys Targaryen (45th) have been selected-, ‘The Wire’ -with Omar Little (11th), Jimmy McNulty (24th) and Stringer Bell (49th)- and ‘Mad Men’ -with Don Draper (4th), Peggy Olson (8th) and Betty Francis (40th)-.
Series with more than one character
Others, with a more choral cast, do not achieve sufficient relevance, surely because the vote is more distributed, as is the case of ‘Friends’ (without representation), ‘Lost’ (only John Locke appears, 41st) or ‘There is no one here live’ (with Belén López, 50th, entering by the hair). In the case of ‘Sex and the City’, Samantha Jones (12th) wins by a landslide.
Names such as Saul Goodman (16th) and Diane Lockhart (7th) stand out, who are part of the list for double merit, since both have been protagonists of two different proposals. The first of ‘Breaking bad’ and ‘Better call Saul’ and the second of ‘The good wife’ and ‘The good fight’.
By the way, there are more women than men on the list. They are 28 of 50, 56% of the total.
The range of women on the list includes everything from desperate housewives to presidents of governments. Diversity characterizes this selection in which there is room for more conservative roles such as Lorelai Gilmore (32nd) or Betty Francis (40th) and other more committed and demanding roles such as Hannah Horvath (5th), Arabella Essiedu (25th) or Diane Lockhart (7th).
Paquita Rooms 360
The Spanish character 360 is that of Paquita Salas (13th), the manager played by Brays Efe, who the Javis devised first for Flooxer and later for Netflix.
His phrases have been repeated ad nauseam and continue to be used for all kinds of memes, which confirms how he has permeated viewers.
And they have more aspects in common: sometimes they are cruel, and other times pathetic. I like that intermediate point.
American industry sweeps
Despite the fact that notable titles of different nationalities have been released in recent years, American characters are the ones that continue to receive the best reception.
The British escape this rule, who also manage to dot the list with examples as varied as Sergeant Catherine Cawood (18th) from ‘Happy Valley’, the different queens Elizabeth II (48th) presented by ‘The Crown’, or the vindictive Arabella (23rd) from ‘I Could Destroy You’.
They are joined by the unclassifiable Malcolm Tucker from ‘The thick of it’. Only two protagonists, not counting the Spanish, do not speak English: the Danish Prime Minister Birgitte Nyborg and the Swedish inspector Saga Noren.
the yellow clan
Despite the fact that some critics included animated titles such as ‘BoJack Horseman’ or ‘Family Guy’ among their choices, only characters from ‘The Simpsons’, the quintessential adult cartoons that have been entertaining us since 1989, have slipped into the list.
Father and daughter have imposed themselves on the rest of the family and the rest of the residents of Springfield and find no competition in the numerous animated productions released in recent years.
Comedies have a hard time appearing
It is more difficult for comedy to win prizes and all kinds of awards. The drama has historically had better press.
Even so, they manage to highlight the director of scriptwriters of ’30 Rock’, the manager of the branch of ‘The Office’, the deputy director of the department of ‘Parks and recreation’, the communication director of ‘The thick of it’ and the crazy White House inhabitant Selina Meyer.
They all represent positions of responsibility but are treated on the screen with a lot of humor. They are joined by a professional comedian, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel.
