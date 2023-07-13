Neither the aesthetics, nor the special effects, nor the twists in the script, what really makes us hooked on a series and that we remember it later are its characters. A large part of the success of some productions depends on the ability they have to move us and the way they manage to make us empathize with them. We long for many titles, be they intriguing, humorous or dramatic, for what their protagonists made us feel like.

Some of them are so well written that they remain in the collective imagination even if they haven’t appeared on the screen for years. We have asked 50 professionals -critics, specialists, professors, analysts and journalists from different national media- to choose the best characters from series broadcast in the 21st century. The most emblematic, the most unique, the most charismatic. The indisputable characters. And the list has come out of the most varied.

fifty Belen Lopez Vazquez

There is no one living here 2003-2006 By Malena Alterio 49 Stringer Bell

The Wire 2002-2008 By Idris Elba 48 Queen isabel II

The Crown 2016-present By Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton 47 Mrs. Maisel

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel 2017-2023 By Rachel Brosnahan 46 leslie knope

parks and recreation 2009-2015 By Amy Poehler Four. Five Daenerys Targaryen

Game of Thrones 2011-2019 By Emilia Clarke 44 Dana Scully

X-files 1993-2008 By Gillian Anderson 43 Juan Carrasco

Vote Juan, Come on Juan, Come on Juan 2019-2021 By Javier Camara 42 Raylan Givens

justified 2010-2015 By Timothy Olyphant 41 Larry David

Curb your enthusiasm 2000 By Larry David 40 Betty Francis

Mad Men 2007-2015 By January Jones 39 John Locke

lost 2004-2010 By Terry O’Quinn 38 Malcolm Tucker

The thick of it 2005-2012 By Peter Capaldi 37 Selina Mayer

Veep 2012-2019 By Julia Louis-Dreyfus 36 lisa Simpson

The Simpson 1989-present Voiced by Yeardley Smith 35 Noren saga

Bron/Broen 2011/2018 By Sofia Helin 3. 4 Bree Van deKamp

Desperate women 2004-2012 By Marcia Cross 33 dale cooper

Twin Peaks 1990-2017 By Kyle MacLachlan 32 Lorelai Gilmore

Gilmore Girls 2000-2007 By Lauren Graham 31 Nora Durst

The Leftovers 2014-2017 By Carrie Coon 30 Jack Bauer

24 2001-2010 By Kiefer Sutherland 29 Gregory House

home 2004-2012 By Hugh Laurie

The Simpson 1989-present Voice of Dan Castellaneta 27 Buffy Summers

buffy the vampire slayer 1997-2003 By Sarah Michelle Gellar 26 Jed Barlett

The West Wing of the White House 1999-2006 By Martin Sheen 25 Cersei Lannister

Game of Thrones 2011-2019 By Lena Headey 24 Jimmy McNulty

The Wire 2002-2008 By Dominic West 23 Arabella Essiedu

I could destroy you 2020 By Michaela Coel 22 Kim Wexler

Better call Saul 2017-2022 By Rhea Seehorn twenty-one vic mackey

The Shield 2002-2008 By Michael Chiklis twenty ruth fisher

two meters underground 2001-2005 By Frances Conroy 19 Liz Lemon

30 rock 2006-2013 By Tina Fey 18 Catherine Cawood

Happy Valley 2014-2023 By Sarah Lancashire 17 Alice Florrick

The good wife 2009-2016 By Julianna Margulies 16 Saul Goodmann

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul 2008-2013 and 2015-2022 By Bob Odenkirk fifteen Logan Roy

succession 2019-2023 By Brian Cox 14 Birgitte Nyborg

borgin 2010-2022 By Sidse Babett Knudsen 13 Paquita Salas

Paquita Salas 2016-2019 By Brays Efe 12 Samantha Jones

sex in new york 1998-2004 By Kim Cattrall eleven Omar Little

The Wire 2002-2008 By Michael K. Williams 10 kendall roy

succession 2019-2023 By Jeremy Strong 09 Tyrion Lannister

Game of Thrones 2011-2019 By Peter Dinklage 08 Peggy Olson

Mad Men 2007-2015 By Elizabeth Moss 07 Diane Lockhart

The good wife and The good fight 2009-2016 and 2017-2022 By Christine Baranski 06 michael scott

The office 2005-2013 By Steve Carell 05 hannah horvath

Girls 2012-2017 By Lena Dunham 04 Don Draper

Mad Men 2007-2015 By Jon Hamm 03 Walter White

breaking bad 2008-2013 By Bryan Cranston 02 tony soprano

the sopranos 1999-2007 By James Gandolfini 01 fleabag

fleabag 2016-2019 By Phoebe Waller-Bridge

During the first years of the 21st century, which in television are known as the third golden age of series, productions revolving around a male figure proliferated. They were anti-heroes, imperfect beings but with enormous magnetism, protagonists with all kinds of edges that we were not used to seeing on screen.

They appear at the top of the list, although surprisingly at the top is a younger woman.

Profiles of all kinds are cited on the list, from seasoned federal agents to sergeants about to retire, mothers of conventional families and fathers merciless with the feelings of their children, members of the monarchy or traffickers from the most dangerous streets.

Names from recent titles coexist, such as Logan (15th) and Kendall Roy (10th) from ‘Succession’, with other more historic ones such as Dana Scully (44th) or Dale Cooper (33rd), associated with phenomena of the 90s such as ‘The X Files’ ‘ or ‘Twin Peaks’, which have made it onto this list because both were resurrected in the 21st century with unpublished seasons.

The list from 1 to 50, according to years of issue From 1989 to 2023

When drawing up the classification, the professionals consulted could choose between eight and ten names of productions released from 2000 or that were being broadcast at least in that year and in subsequent years (even if they began earlier, in the 1990s). And it was allowed to include titles from any country, and of the genre and with whatever duration.

The series with the most presence are ‘Game of Thrones’ -Tyrion (9th) and Cersei Lannister (25th) and Daenerys Targaryen (45th) have been selected-, ‘The Wire’ -with Omar Little (11th), Jimmy McNulty (24th) and Stringer Bell (49th)- and ‘Mad Men’ -with Don Draper (4th), Peggy Olson (8th) and Betty Francis (40th)-.

Series with more than one character

Others, with a more choral cast, do not achieve sufficient relevance, surely because the vote is more distributed, as is the case of ‘Friends’ (without representation), ‘Lost’ (only John Locke appears, 41st) or ‘There is no one here live’ (with Belén López, 50th, entering by the hair). In the case of ‘Sex and the City’, Samantha Jones (12th) wins by a landslide.

Names such as Saul Goodman (16th) and Diane Lockhart (7th) stand out, who are part of the list for double merit, since both have been protagonists of two different proposals. The first of ‘Breaking bad’ and ‘Better call Saul’ and the second of ‘The good wife’ and ‘The good fight’.

By the way, there are more women than men on the list. They are 28 of 50, 56% of the total.

The range of women on the list includes everything from desperate housewives to presidents of governments. Diversity characterizes this selection in which there is room for more conservative roles such as Lorelai Gilmore (32nd) or Betty Francis (40th) and other more committed and demanding roles such as Hannah Horvath (5th), Arabella Essiedu (25th) or Diane Lockhart (7th).

Paquita Rooms 360



The Spanish character 360 is that of Paquita Salas (13th), the manager played by Brays Efe, who the Javis devised first for Flooxer and later for Netflix.

His phrases have been repeated ad nauseam and continue to be used for all kinds of memes, which confirms how he has permeated viewers.

And they have more aspects in common: sometimes they are cruel, and other times pathetic. I like that intermediate point.

American industry sweeps



Despite the fact that notable titles of different nationalities have been released in recent years, American characters are the ones that continue to receive the best reception.

The British escape this rule, who also manage to dot the list with examples as varied as Sergeant Catherine Cawood (18th) from ‘Happy Valley’, the different queens Elizabeth II (48th) presented by ‘The Crown’, or the vindictive Arabella (23rd) from ‘I Could Destroy You’.

They are joined by the unclassifiable Malcolm Tucker from ‘The thick of it’. Only two protagonists, not counting the Spanish, do not speak English: the Danish Prime Minister Birgitte Nyborg and the Swedish inspector Saga Noren.

the yellow clan



Despite the fact that some critics included animated titles such as ‘BoJack Horseman’ or ‘Family Guy’ among their choices, only characters from ‘The Simpsons’, the quintessential adult cartoons that have been entertaining us since 1989, have slipped into the list.

Father and daughter have imposed themselves on the rest of the family and the rest of the residents of Springfield and find no competition in the numerous animated productions released in recent years.

Comedies have a hard time appearing



It is more difficult for comedy to win prizes and all kinds of awards. The drama has historically had better press.

Even so, they manage to highlight the director of scriptwriters of ’30 Rock’, the manager of the branch of ‘The Office’, the deputy director of the department of ‘Parks and recreation’, the communication director of ‘The thick of it’ and the crazy White House inhabitant Selina Meyer.

They all represent positions of responsibility but are treated on the screen with a lot of humor. They are joined by a professional comedian, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel.