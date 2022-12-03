This December it will reach our hands The Callisto Protocol. A space survival horror that will have us surviving against different alien creatures. And which we could say is a spiritual successor to Dead Space. Since it has the same creator of that franchise and with several elements in common.

While we still don’t know if he’ll be able to continue his great gameplay, it got us thinking. For this reason we began to look for other games that wanted to do the same and succeeded in the attempt. So today we bring you this Top 5 Spiritual Successors Who Got It Right. The names may have changed, but the bases were still there.

Number 5. Bioshock, the spiritual successor to System Shock

Bioshock is a true classic that even managed to have its own trilogy. But curiously it emerged as a spiritual successor to the games of System Shock. Ken Levine, the manager of the saga of Bioshockalso worked on System Shock 2. A title that has several similarities with the underwater journey in rapture.

Source: 2K Games

Both unite the first person shooter genre with RPG elements. In addition to the fact that they take place in dystopias that the player can explore at their leisure. While facing the former inhabitants, who have become bloodthirsty beings. The System Shock saga was not a financial success in its day, but its popularity increased thanks to Bioshock. Since many interested in his style of play wanted to look for a little more of the same.

Number 4. Bloodstained: Ritual of the night

With a simple glance at the gameplay of bloodstained it is evident whose spiritual successor he is. That’s right, we’re talking about the unrecognized son of Castlevania. This title was created by Koji Igarashi, the producer of the vampire slayer saga. After Konami lost interest in making a new installment, Igarashi decided to launch a kickstarter campaign and the rest is history.

Source: 505 Games

Bloodstained gives us all the gameplay we miss from Castlevania. With a huge explorable map which opens as we get new weapons and abilities. For now castlevania remains relatively dead except for a few collections. But if you want to feel the same emotion of your 2D adventures again, Bloodstained is your option.

Number 3. The Evil Within, the spiritual successor to Resident Evil

After the arrival of Resident Evil 4, Capcom followed with 5, but it lacked innovation. In addition, by then the legendary Shinji Mikami, creator of the franchise, had left the company. As Capcom found a new direction for Resident Evil, Shinji Mikami decided to create and release The Evil Within, a spiritual successor to his beloved survival horror.

Source: Bethesda Softworks

The detective Castellanos story went a more psychological route in terms of its horror. But the gameplay of him is quite similar to that of Resident Evil 4. With an over the shoulder scope, the ability to do melee attacks and burn bodies so they don’t get stronger just like in the remake. Although it returned a bit more to survival horror with the shortage of supplies.

Although the first installment had some aspects that they did not like, the sequel to The Evil Within arrived corrected and enlarged. If you’ve finished Village and want something more, maybe you should take a look at these two titles.

Number 2. Bayonetta

This 2022 we had the third installment of Bayonetta. A much-loved saga of action games that owes much of what it is to devil may cry. Both games are the creation of Hideki Kamiya, who had a history similar to Mikami’s with Capcom. After leaving the company, they sought to continue the success they had in the past.

Source: Nintendo

That’s how it came about Bayonetta as spiritual successor of devil may cry And the similarities are striking. Both have a system of combos and letter grades. Increasingly crazier weapons and a couple of protagonists who sweat charisma just by breathing. The fact that we already have three Bayonetta games, and the last one has been so highly anticipated, only cements the fact that this was a very successful continuation of Kamiya’s work.

Number 1. Sleeping Dogs, the spiritual successor that surpassed True Crime

Back in the time where Grand Theft Auto was the game that everyone wanted to emulate, True Crime emerged. A title that put us in the shoes of undercover policemen, which had two deliveries before disappearing.

The bases of what would be True Crime: Hong Kong were worked to create Sleeping Dogs. One of the best-received open-world crime games today. Once again we take control of an undercover policeman, but we also have hand-to-hand combat that reminds us of the best Kung Fu movies.

Source: Square Enix

Unfortunately despite how good it is, it failed to generate the expected sales, so perhaps a sequel is not on the horizon. However, over the years he has garnered something of a cult following, managing to far surpass his ‘father’. true crime. If you haven’t played it, we recommend you do so.

These were the spiritual successors who, in our opinion, did a great job. Since they not only matched their predecessors, they sometimes surpassed them. We’ll see if The Callisto Protocol manages to place itself among the worthy spiritual successors or if it fails in the attempt. Although we must admit that it looks promising. Do you agree with our top? What other spiritual successors do you think surpassed your predecessor? Tell us in the comments!

