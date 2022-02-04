You can live the Club World Cup in Mexico through TNT Sports.
Rayados de Monterrey will be debuting next Saturday at the Club World Cup against Al-Ahly of Egypt football. The Mexican team is motivated and with a full squad to face this match, which, in case of victory, would send them to the semifinal of the competition.
exist 5 footballers who could like the Mundialito, either to resume their level of play, show their talent or even to attract the attention of European clubs that are interested in their services. Here we present to you who they are.
Without a doubt, one of the footballers who is most expected for this event is Rudolph Pizarro.
The new hiring of Monterrey is one of the elements that can stand out in said competition.
After not having stood out in his ephemeral stint in MLS, the player will seek revenge in Mexican soccer.
Do you remember the participation of Luis Cardenas at the 2019 Club World Cup? In that tournament, the Mexican goalkeeper became the hero of the match against Al-Hilal, by stopping the last charge of the rival team and shooting from eleven steps to define the series.
If “Mochis” gets another chance, he will shine and this could catapult him to another team where he would start.
The ‘Bull’ Vincent Janssen He is not going through a good time with Rayados de Monterrey, where he has ceased to be liked by the public and where the injuries have not ended up leaving him alone.
That is why in this Club World Cup the Dutchman wants to show his skills, thus seeking to fight for a starting position.
Today one of the best players that Monterrey has is Arthur Gonzalez. The ‘Ponchito’ has put his injuries behind him and with hard work he earned a place in coach Javier Aguirre’s starting eleven.
If he plays well in the Club World Cup, the midfielder could attract the attention of foreign squads, thus opening up the possibility of leaving for the Old Continent.
While is true that Rogelio Funes Mori He is not having a good time with the Tricolor, in this contest he will seek to get rid of the thorn and make it clear that he is one of the best attackers of the moment.
The Mundialito can serve the ‘Twin’ to put an end to all the ghosts that persecute him, as well as the criticism of the fans. He already knows what it is like to play this type of tournament, so he will also be the leader of the royal team.
