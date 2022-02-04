The new hiring of Monterrey is one of the elements that can stand out in said competition.

After not having stood out in his ephemeral stint in MLS, the player will seek revenge in Mexican soccer.

If “Mochis” gets another chance, he will shine and this could catapult him to another team where he would start.

That is why in this Club World Cup the Dutchman wants to show his skills, thus seeking to fight for a starting position.

If he plays well in the Club World Cup, the midfielder could attract the attention of foreign squads, thus opening up the possibility of leaving for the Old Continent.

The Mundialito can serve the ‘Twin’ to put an end to all the ghosts that persecute him, as well as the criticism of the fans. He already knows what it is like to play this type of tournament, so he will also be the leader of the royal team.