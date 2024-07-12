The good news for the Argentine coach Fernando Gago is that he has his entire squad ready to seek a victory on border soil, where there could be changes in his starting eleven, since Omar Govea could go from the start, the same as Ricardo Marinremaining outside Javier Hernandezwho was harshly criticized after his incredible mistakes in the first match.

It should be remembered that Isaac Brizuela He didn’t even go to the bench in the first match, and his possible departure was widely rumoured Puebla. On the subject of reinforcements, the Mexican-Americans were added Adrian Pelayo and Javen Romeroalthough these will start with the under-23s.

Now, certain players from the Sacred Flock are needed to be key in order to add three points against the Aztec Canes.