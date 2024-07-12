Chivas could not start the 2024 Apertura Tournament with a victory, of the Liga MXas they ended up tying without goals against Toluca in it Akron Stadiumso now he will have to leave his property to go look for the three points against Xolos from Tijuanathis Friday, July 12th at the Hot Stadium.
The good news for the Argentine coach Fernando Gago is that he has his entire squad ready to seek a victory on border soil, where there could be changes in his starting eleven, since Omar Govea could go from the start, the same as Ricardo Marinremaining outside Javier Hernandezwho was harshly criticized after his incredible mistakes in the first match.
It should be remembered that Isaac Brizuela He didn’t even go to the bench in the first match, and his possible departure was widely rumoured Puebla. On the subject of reinforcements, the Mexican-Americans were added Adrian Pelayo and Javen Romeroalthough these will start with the under-23s.
Now, certain players from the Sacred Flock are needed to be key in order to add three points against the Aztec Canes.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Raul Rangel
Unlike Guadalajara, the team led by the Colombian Juan Carlos Osorio Yes, he started his adventure with a triumph, having won 1-2 against Querétaro. This should help them to arrive in high spirits, especially because they will be sheltered by their people. The most imminent danger is the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalezwho has been a great goal scorer for a long time, therefore, Tala’s task will be to stifle his goal cry. Similarly, the Colombian Raul Zuniga and the Argentine White Sunday There will be two more that the goalkeeper will have to watch out for.
Cade Cowell
In the first match of the Rebaño, El Cowboy was the most dangerous man of the Guadalajara team, as he had three dangerous approaches, some from long-distance shots. It seems that the preseason did the winger good, as he looked much better than what was seen in the Clausura 2024, as he could have adapted to the football idea of the helmsman. That version of him as a face-to-face player against the rival is expected to be repeated, he could even score his first goal of the tournament. Some media indicate that the Mexican-American could go to the bench and not start, but it seems unlikely after what happened on Matchday 1.
Carlos Cisneros
Although he has many detractors because he has been irregular for several years, El Charal has given a good taste in the mouth since the previous tournament, even in that semester when he lost the final under the command of the Serbian. Veljko Paunovic. Some reports put the youth player playing on the left side instead of Cade Cowellbut it remains to be seen if this is true. He has good ball control, and is also someone who is not afraid to face his opponent one-on-one in order to be able to send in a cross or create a play with the rest of his teammates.
Roberto Alvarado
Whatever the tournament or matchday, it is clear that El Piojo must always be a key element in the team’s performance, as he is the most skilled and the one who has performed the best in recent championships. It is possible that the national team will appear this time as a right winger instead of a midfielder, but it does not matter where, since thanks to his good dribbling, speed and strong shot, he is a danger to the opponent wherever he is. Whether as a scorer, assister or creator, the World Cup player will give the border team problems.
Ricardo Marin
The lower area is the most reliable part of the Flock, since Gilberto Sepulveda, Chiquete Orozco, Alan Mozo and Jose Castillo have been in tune since last semester, so it is better to focus on what the forward will do, which was the cause of not being able to go further in the Clausura 2024 due to its lack of aim. After the failures of the Chicharito4K will be initial again, so it must show that it really goes through a better present than the former Manchester Unitedwho despite his seniority and experience, is still far from expectations. The striker may not score much, but he knows how to join forces with the rest to set up the game.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#key #players #Chivas #Xolos #A2024
Leave a Reply