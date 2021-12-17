The World Class is back. And it starts here.
Our goal in 90min is not only to find footballers who are considered world-class by today’s standards, but also to put some meaning behind it.
So we’ve spent the last few weeks judging the best players in the game based on a number of metrics, and now we’re posting our top five by position for the next two weeks. Also in order of rank, because we like to get wet.
But before we get to that, some ground rules on how we got here.
-A world-class footballer is defined as one of the five best players in the world in his position.
-All players can fit into one of the 10 positions on the field: POR, RH, LI, CB, CDM, MC, CAM, EI, ED, CD:
-All players have been rated in ten different subcategories in the decision-making process
– You can find more information about everything mentioned above here.
-The performance with the club and with the national team has been taken into account.
-We want you to have your opinion: see the details on how to participate below.
The # W2WC21 campaign will run on weekdays from Monday, December 13 to Friday, December 24, with some final giveaways on Christmas Day.
You can read it all in more detail here.
We want you to follow us, vote and give your opinion at all times. But let’s get on with it:
We start with those between the suits. Our five world-class goalies today, ranked in order of 5 to 1, according to the Welcome to World Class measurement tool.
Played games: 46
Awarded: 35
Clean sheets: 22
Stops: 74
Percentage of stops: 67.6%.
The Manchester City number one had an excellent 2021, winning another Premier League title and the Carabao Cup.
His status at City is indisputable, and he’s even started to wrest the responsibility of being Brazil’s number one from his club rival and international counterpart Alisson Becker … which you can read about if you keep on scrolling. No spoilers, of course.
Ederson has been especially successful in counting the 90 minutes, with no particular blind spots.
Played games: 44
Awarded: 25
Clean sheets: 26
Stops: 92
Percentage of stops: 78.6%.
Speaking of having a good year.
Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy has risen to prominence in the past 18 months, to the point of occupying fourth place at W2WC in 2021. His gigantic presence in Chelsea’s goal and his impact on their much-improved defensive career in 2021 This is what has stood out, and his form has been incredible, an improvement over a certain Kepa Arrizabalaga.
In addition, Mendy played a crucial role in a particular success, as the Blues once again conquered Europe.
It’s not by chance. Mendy is one of the main people responsible for Chelsea having the most effective defense in Europe at the moment. His 95.2% stoppage rate on shooting from outside the box is outrageous.
Played games: 42
Awarded: 43
Clean sheets: 18
Stops: 105
Percentage of stops: 70.8%.
Alisson was at the top of the goalkeeping rankings last year, but falls two spots in 2021 to third.
It has been a tough year personally and professionally for the Brazilian, and on the pitch he has not been particularly helped by the fact that the Liverpool defense has seen almost all its key stars absent for long periods of time. .
In 2021 there were no trophies for Alisson, but that does not mean that he does not remain an absolutely exceptional goalkeeper … and world class.
How many goalkeepers do you see scoring goals in the 94th minute in the league to secure a spot in the Champions League?
Played games: 45
Granted: 44
Clean sheets: 14
Stops: 100
Percentage of stops: 69.2%.
Considered by many to be the best goalkeeper on the planet, Jan Oblak has been overtaken to the top of the goalkeeping rankings by the calculations of our teams around the world.
He has had a great year at his club.
Oblak’s presence helped Atlético de Madrid seal their status as reigning La Liga champions at the end of last season. The Slovenian narrowly edged out Alisson for second place, but there is no discussion of his world class.
Played games: 46
Granted: 51
Clean sheets: 17
Stops: 104
Percentage of stops: 86.5%.
The best goalkeeper on the planet? Manuel Neuer, from Bayern.
Destroy our subcategories. His reputation is equal to the best, his natural talent is unmatched, he has won it all with Bayern, and he keeps winning, he shows up when his team needs him and his form has been solid all year.
At 35, Neuer doesn’t seem to have slowed down, and has recovered incredibly well from one of his most erratic streaks of a few years ago. The German still has a lot to do, and many more opportunities to appear in future editions of Welcome to the World Class.
