Considering that there are millions of people in the world who have the dream of working in the United States legally in order to improve their quality of life, unfortunately, there are those who take advantage of that desire and launch fraudulent job offers that end up taking money from interested. That's why The US government proposes four platforms through which it is possible to search for employment safely.

The US authorities comment that you can look for work in a traditional way, for example, in the advertisement section of the newspaper or through various local employment agencies. Nevertheless, It is important to always be careful and not trust offers that seem too good to be true.

In any case, a profile must be created to be able to discern which are the best companies or agencies to apply to. For example, If what you want is to work for a United States government agency, the best option is to look for offers on USAJOBS.

On the other hand, if you are in situations such as: being a veteran of the United States armed forces; being the spouse of a member of the armed forces; student or recent graduate; or a person with a disability, it is possible look for jobs in the Federal Government aimed at these special groups.

In any case, the interested person must know the conditions well, since a special immigrant visa is required to work and the conditions to obtain it are different. In some cases it can be requested directly and in others it is the employer who must carry out the procedure.

If you want to have greater chances of finding a job in the United States, These are the four platforms that the government recommends:

Look for a job at My Next Move in the United States

This is a site sponsored by the Employment and Training Administration of the United States Department of Labor and managed by the National Development Center.

On this site it is possible perform a specific search by writing what type of profession you have and the industries in which you could be employed (there are more than 900 options). If you are not clear about any of the above options, you can answer a series of questions about the type of job you could do to recommend where to apply.

Search for jobs in the United States through CareerOneStop

This site is sponsored by the Employment and Training Administration of the United States Department of Labor, so it shows real offers for those interested.

At CareerOneStop you can search for a job by entering your specialty and location, you can also find information by clicking on the different state job boards, employment agencies, federal agencies and fairs. Besides It has a specific option for foreign workers.

Search for jobs on recognized sites.

Search for employment in your state's job board in the United States

Each state in the United States has its own official job board through which it will be possible for you to locate offers in your area to which you can apply according to your skills and experience. You can do an internet search to access each of these options as appropriate.

The other alternative is to enter the previous platform, that is, CareerOneStop, where there is a list of all state job boards. Applicants must register in each of their zones, Registration is free and you can then share your resume with companies that have vacancies.

Search for work at the American Job Center

A final option available is to access a American Employment Center in your area. There are around 2,300 throughout the country designed to help people looking for work, they also provide training options.

You can see the complete list of American Job Centers through the CareerOneStop page.