6 Sprint races

Formula 1 has made it official that also in the 2024 season the GP calendar – which will rise to 24 – will be enriched by six Sprint races ‘spread’ throughout the year. Overall, therefore, drivers and teams will compete in a championship with a monster length of 30 races. The confirmation of the six 100km mini-races is nothing new, given that it had been widely anticipated. Conversely, there are some surprises from the point of view of the competition venues.

Little Europe

First of all, only one of the Sprints will take place in Europe. The Old Continent – ​​it is evident – ​​is progressively losing appeal from a ‘contractual’ point of view. The only double weekend will be that of Austria, which has historically been one of the homes of Sprint tests since the second season of their introduction, in 2022. The real, big change compared to the recent past is represented by China.

Welcome back Shanghai

Due to the pandemic, the Shanghai circuit has been missing from the world championship calendar since 2019. In 2024 it will make its return on the weekend of 19 to 21 April, also hosting the Saturday race. The other novelty is represented by the Miami track, which thus becomes the second American circuit after Austin (also confirmed for next year) to host a Sprint. Exiting from the Sprint program in this rotation are instead Spa and Baku.

Further news at the beginning of 2024

Also confirmed are the appointments in Brazil – present in the Sprint calendar since 2021 – and Lusail. In the official press release released to announce the calendar, F1 also specified that official updates on the format are also expected at the beginning of 2024. The intent, we read in the press release, is to “further rationalize the weekend, separating the Sprint activities from those of the Grand Prix. The Sports Advisory Committee will work on specific details, in particular regarding parc fermé times and rules, towards a final proposal to be presented to the F1 Commission for the first meeting in 2024.”