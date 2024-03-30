For a long time, Los Angeles has become a city populated by actors and public figures for decades. However, this famous pair decided to leave the iconic residential area to start a new life away from the spotlight.

Is about Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. Both Hollywood stars have had a romantic relationship which began in 2011 when they starred in the film The place where everything ends. Throughout these thirteen years, the couple has maintained a low profile, as they have tried to provide privacy to their family life. Together, they had two daughters: nine-year-old Esmeralda and seven-year-old Amanda Lee.

For more than a decade, This famous pair has chosen to make very few public appearances together and they have also kept their daughters away from the public eye.

The reason Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes left Los Angeles



According to the magazine People, Their daughters would be the reason why the couple decided to move out of Los Angeles The publication claims that the couple seeks to give the girls a calmer life and do not want them to grow up surrounded by other famous children.

A couple that has developed their own love language.

According to the information that was revealed, for Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' most important job is their daughters and everything else takes a backseat, which is why they would have decided to start a new life in a quieter area. Although the exact location has not been revealed, it is thought that the family moved a little further north, away from Hollywood.

The aforementioned media has reported on other occasions that famous people are parents present in the training of their daughters and that they really take care of all their affairs, to the point that they have little help with the little ones. Furthermore, when they are not working, they themselves take them to their activities, as they really enjoy family time.