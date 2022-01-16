The team of Eagles of America continues studying who will be his next reinforcements to arm himself to the teeth in this incipient tournament. That is why Jorge Meré appears in the blue-cream orbit, a player from Colonia who is only one signature away from being a new Americanist element.
Here are the 10 things you didn’t know about Jorge Mere, reinforcement ‘bomb’ of the whole of America.
It was on April 17, 1997, in the city of Oviedo, Asturias, Spain, when Jorge Meré saw the light. Today it has 24 years old.
From a very young age he began to show glimpses of his passion for soccer, the same thing that years later would take him to the fields.
At his young age, Jorge Meré has defended the colors of two squads, Sporting Gijon Y FC Cologne.
With those from Gijón, where he made his debut, he played 63 games; for his part, with Colonia he played 96 games and scored 2 goals.
The soccer player performs on the field as central defense. In both clubs where he has played he has played the role of defender, doing things well and becoming one of the immovable of the helmsman in question.
According to portal information Transfermarkt, Jorge Meré has a market value of €2.50 million, an exorbitant amount for his short career as a professional footballer.
However, America is ready to pay the requested amount to obtain its services.
According to information from ESPN, Jorge Meré will arrive in Mexico City to sign with the Águilas del América for three seasons.
Everything is tied up and it is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the hiring is made official.
With information from German media, the signing is more than closed. It is expected that it will be in the next few days when the soccer player will arrive on Mexican soil to sign a contract with the team led by coach Santiago Solari.
“We have an agreement with a Mexican club. Jorge has permission to fix personal issues, part of which are medical issues”, declared the sporting director of Cologne, Thomas Kessler.
One of the elements that was a factor in intervening in the negotiation was the Spaniard of America himself. Alvaro Fidalgo.
Thanks to his good performance shown since he arrived at the team, the midfielder spoke with the coach to request the signing of Meré.
One of the questions is, will Jorge Meré arrive in shape for the Americanist team? And it is that the central defender does not play with Colonia from the December 10, 2021, when the German squad faced Augsburg.
Likewise, another concern is about whether it will be difficult to adapt to the climate and altitude of Mexico City.
On the other hand, outside the professional fields, the stronghold usually spends time with his wife Marta Farpon.
Likewise, he likes to travel and also be in the company of his friends, with whom he enjoys hobbies.
In a Cologne match against Borussia Dortmund, Jorge Meré was the target of Haaland’s rudeness, when the defender asked the ‘Android’ for the shirt and he reluctantly threw it to him and did not ask for the Spanish one.
