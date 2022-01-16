Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 13, 2022 Benjamin War | Jan 16, 2022 Uriel Salmeron Garcia | Jan 15, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 11, 2022

From a very young age he began to show glimpses of his passion for soccer, the same thing that years later would take him to the fields.

With those from Gijón, where he made his debut, he played 63 games; for his part, with Colonia he played 96 games and scored 2 goals.

However, America is ready to pay the requested amount to obtain its services.

AMERICA Jorge Meré is arranged with America. He will sign for 4 years with the Eagles. Arrive tomorrow in Mexico. Alex Zendejas is fixed and tomorrow reports with America to play on the next day.@FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/aF5fzYcb93 – Rubén Rodríguez (@ruubenrod) January 16, 2022

Everything is tied up and it is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the hiring is made official.

? Thomas Kessler on Jorge Meré and a move away from #effzeh: “We have agreed to a deal with a Mexican club. Jorge has been given permission to clear up some personal things. Part of which is obviously the medical.” pic.twitter.com/oNS1apibhu — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) January 16, 2022

“We have an agreement with a Mexican club. Jorge has permission to fix personal issues, part of which are medical issues”, declared the sporting director of Cologne, Thomas Kessler.

Álvaro Fidalgo and Jorge Meré, the friends who could meet again in America? ? Both players have been friends since they were 6 years old and could play together in Liga MX. || @MarcaClaro https://t.co/5s8E4W39hE – Adriana Maldonado (@AdriMaldonadoL) January 14, 2022

Thanks to his good performance shown since he arrived at the team, the midfielder spoke with the coach to request the signing of Meré.

Likewise, another concern is about whether it will be difficult to adapt to the climate and altitude of Mexico City.

Likewise, he likes to travel and also be in the company of his friends, with whom he enjoys hobbies.