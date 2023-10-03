We all know, the world of football today is much bigger than what happens on the playing field. There is a lot of talk about the club’s facilities, the value of the squad, transfers and long-term projects. In the latter we can include young players who, on many occasions, have the hopes of their teams placed on their backs despite their youth. Many of them respond to these demands with height and shine in the best teams in the world but also in their national teams.
These young players are highly sought after by the main teams in the world who rely on them, thinking about the current situation but also about developing them in the long term with the aim of them being the figures and stars of their respective teams as national teams.
Below we present the 10 most valuable players under 21 years of age in the world according to Transfermarktthe page specialized in transfers:
He had a brilliant season in the Catalan team last season under Xavi and has even earned a place in the Spanish National Team. The culé team renewed his long-term contract with a huge termination clause. He is already one of the best at his position.
The Portuguese full-back has an enormous projection both on and off the field but injuries have been the main enemy of the talented left-hander. When he is on the field, he is one of the most decisive players in his position.
Transferred to Manchester City in the last transfer market for a million-dollar figure, the Croatian defender is one of the best in his position today and is poised to remain at the top for a long time. Guardiola is training him to, if necessary, use him on the left back.
The most valuable transfer of the last transfer market came to Chelsea after a great World Cup with his national team as well as shining with Brighton in the Premier League. He is already starting to have better performances after a start with some controversy.
One of the great promises of German football who saw part of his development arrested due to a significant injury to one of his knees. Now, 100% healthy, he is returning to his best level thanks to Xabi Alonso. He is expected to make the jump to an elite team in a short time.
He has been at Real Madrid for so many seasons, and has played so many important games, that we forget that he is very young and has not yet reached his best level. He is Carlo Ancelotti’s spare wheel within the team since he can play in several positions.
The youngest on this list. He is already a starter in Xavi’s team and a regular in the calls for the Spanish National Team. A midfielder with a lot of journey and sacrifice who has made the fans of the culés fall in love with his good performances.
A true all-rounder who shows his quality weekend after weekend with the Blaugrana and Spain national team shirts when it’s his turn. He is the visible and main face of the project led by Xavi, which aims to return the club to the top of Europe.
A truly special talent that Bayern Munich developed in the best way and that is enjoying a great present this season. Unbalanced, with a special and very fast dribble are some of the characteristics of a young playmaker.
Real Madrid’s star signing for the 2023/24 season is being the great sensation for Ancelotti’s team. The Englishman has had a dream start with the White House and has already become a reference within the team. One of the best in the world who has everything to dominate world football.
