One of the most recognized sagas of Activision-Blizzard Its the Devil. This dungeon crawler franchise has a large number of fans who enjoy exploring its dungeons. Since it’s been quite a while since we’ve had a new entry in the franchise, fans already want a sequel.

A few years ago, the development of Devil IV. There is still plenty of time for us to have this title in our hands. After all, it has already been confirmed that he will not be out in 2022. However, they have just revealed new information about him that could cause the excitement for his arrival to increase.

Diablo IV will be loaded with content

Through an update on development from Devil IV, new details about the long-awaited sequel have been released. He begins by saying that the level of progress that has been achieved over time is incredible. Since it was announced, several changes have been implemented based on the decisions of the team behind it and feedback from the players.

Then comes the most interesting point of the update. According to the post, Devil IV will have over 150 dungeons available for players to explore. This is a huge amount that took a lot of time to work on. However, it looks like the long wait will be worth it.

In addition to reporting on the number of dungeons, the publication mentions the work of the artists of Devil IV. To support the sheer number of dungeons, they had to change the way they were created. This led them to make various variations of walls that can then be combined with other elements. This ensures that all scenarios feel different.

As if that were not enough, they shared a video that allows us a brief look at a dungeon and its gameplay. It seems that everything fans love about Devil will be back in its fourth installment, and it may be better than ever. Let’s hope that it won’t be long before we know when we can try them with our own hands. Do you think you can explore so many dungeons?

For more about video games, we recommend:

Don’t stop following us on Google news.

[Fuente]