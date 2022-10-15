Just one week after showing his strength against the reform initiative to Article 5 Temporary of the Decree that modifies the Constitution regarding the National Guard, the senators of the Institutional Revolutionary Party and the Party of the Democratic Revolution They voted, in their majority, in favor of modifying the reform and include, among other things, increased parliamentary, oversight and accountability controls. The result of the vote surprised many, especially in the framework of the “hacking” to SEDENA orchestrated by self-appointed environmental activists “Macaw”, just a couple of days before.

These changes, which Senator Ricardo Monreal presumed they were carried out in conjunction with opposition legislators, they were enough to convince enough members of the Chamber and achieve a qualified majority, for which the minutes were presented to the deputies for their approval, which was given at the end This week.

Prior to the vote in the Senate, as had been done the previous week, members of the opposition parliamentary groups set their positions on the platform, or on social networks. Among them, highlighted an emotional speech by Senator Claudia Ruiz Massieu, who accompanied by her partner Beatriz Paredes and her coordinator Osorio Chong, was one of the few votes against her from the tricolor group.

Other legislators, who had previously indicated their willingness to vote against, were convinced that the modifications to the Transitory Article present a better security plan, with greater controls and transparency, as well as a solution to the differences between the regime and the opposition. . It was for this reason that personalities such as Sylvana Beltrones, Mario Zamora and Miguel Ángel Mancera presented their vote in favor, the latter even despite the protests of the president of his party, Jesús Zambrano.

The result of the vote represented a profound disappointment in certain sectors of civil society, as well as a complication in the face of efforts to resume the alliance between the opposition parties, but it will be the general population that will face the consequences, so only the time will be able to tell us if this fuss will have been worth it.