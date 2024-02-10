Texas: the surprising discovery of an alligator that survives in a frozen lake

Given the disproportionate decrease in temperatures in the United States, An alligator found in a Texas lake managed to find an incredible method to stay alive, even with the body immobile due to the freezing of the water.

Stalked by the harsh and cold winter that the United States suffers, The intelligent alligator found a unique way to stay alive, despite remaining motionless due to the freezing of the lake. Thus, the animal pierced the layer of ice that covers the lake to keep its snout out, allowing it to breathe the Texas air.

Through its social media account, the Gator Country recreational park, located in the state of Texas, shared the images that went viral due to the unusual event they recorded. “We all know what alligators do during the summer and spring… but what do they do in the winter and how do they survive?” asks Gary Saurage – owner of the establishment – in the published video.

In that line, Saurage explains during the images that the animal is in full hibernationand adds that during the process his heart beats “three beats per minute.”

Brumation: the process that allows the alligator to survive in a frozen lake

Five years ago, the specialized site Live Science published a study in which it detailed that alligators at this time of year go through a process similar to hibernation, called brumation. In the article, the media explains that The main difference between both processes is that in brumation the alligators remain in a state of alert.

Likewise, George Howard, director of Swamp Park -located in southern North Carolina-, detailed in the document that animals in brumation do not eat for a few months, until the temperature reaches approximately 21 degrees. To cope with the decrease in temperatures and survive the lack of food, the reptiles' metabolism slowly decreases as the process begins.

Papaw alligator with a turtle on his back

It is due to brumation, which other reptiles also go through, that the alligator managed to survive freezing. of the lake, piercing the layer of ice that covers it and keeping its snout outside to breathe.