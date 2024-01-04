Lexus has been active on the German market since 1990, but does not go beyond the role of a niche brand. With the small SUV LBX, another attempt is being made to significantly increase sales.

Lexus is a niche provider in this country, but one with staying power. While Nissan's luxury brand Infiniti withdrew from Western Europe three years ago, Toyota's luxury branch in the Old World is far from giving up. On the contrary. Now the brand wants to grow: a new entry-level model will be available on the LBX from March. The smallest Lexus ever offered is intended to appeal to new and younger customers and become a big one. The Lexus strategists expect around 1,500 copies of the 4.19 meter long, 1.83 meter wide and 1.56 meter high city SUV to be sold in Germany in the new year.

An ambitious goal, according to statistics, the Japanese brand only recorded 2,995 new registrations in the last year of 2023 by the end of November. Lexus was launched in Germany in 1990 and entered the market in the United States a year earlier. By the way, at the same time as Infiniti, which only came to Europe in 2008.