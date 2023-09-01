The American electric car company, Tesla, unveiled a modified version of its famous “Model 3” car, which is distinguished by its elegant appearance and the ability to travel longer distances without the need to recharge.

And Bloomberg news agency reported that the new four-door car can travel a distance of 606 kilometers without the need to recharge, and will be offered in the Chinese market at a price of 259 thousand and 900 yuan (35 thousand and 800 US dollars), an increase of 12% over the previous version of the same car sold. At a price of 231 thousand and 900 yuan.

Bloomberg reported that Tesla made modifications to the exterior of the car, to make it look more sporty, and added two new colors for the car in addition to the original colors it offered, which are silver and red. Tesla equipped the car with a 17-speaker audio system, an adjustable interior lighting system, and an 8-inch touch screen for rear seat passengers. The modified version of the car accelerates from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 6.1 seconds. The new car will be launched in China, Europe, the Middle East and Australia, although it is not scheduled to be launched in the US market.