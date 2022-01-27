Record sales they made Tesla’s revenues soar, which increased 65% to $ 17.72 billion in last year’s fourth quarter, compared to $ 10.74 billion a year earlier. Thanks, as mentioned, also to the more than 936,000 electric delivered by the Palo Alto house around the world last year, 87% more compared to those registered throughout 2020. In this sense, Tesla must be acknowledged for having had a better management than the traditional car manufacturers of the crisis caused by the shortage of microchips and semiconductors, General Motors and Ford above all, not having in fact almost never actually stopped production.

For the company led by Elon Musk, the time has already come to look forward, however. According to Reuters, Tesla expects to see a further 50% growth throughout 2022, despite the persistent problems related to the supply chain that are expected to be alleviated only starting from 2023. Optimism therefore for Musk and associates, who are also thinking of an increase in production in the Gigafactory in Berlin and Texas: in this sense it will be essential to understand from which side the headwind of the shortage of fundamental components will blow, the risk of which generating a paralysis of the company’s supply chain is always high. “We still expect to be partially or maybe totally with a limited availability of microchips this year”Musk explained.

What seems certain is that no new Tesla-branded models are expected in 2022: the range will only be renewed in 2023. This means that even for the long-awaited Cybertruck there will be a long wait: the production of the electric pick-up of the Palo Alto company should start no earlier than the first quarter of next year, a new delay therefore considering that Musk had already postponed it. production from the end of 2021 to the end of 2022. “We will not introduce new models this year – concluded Musk – It wouldn’t make any sense because we will still be constrained by the shortage of components “.