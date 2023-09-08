In the fleet of Italian police comes the electric car Tesla Model Xprobably in the more performing Plaid version, to operate on theBrenner motorway. This vehicle appears to have been licensed in free use to the Police, as no tender for the purchase of Tesla electric cars by the entity has been announced.

Tesla Model X of the Police

The electric Tesla Model X has been adopted by the State Police to operate on theBrenner motorway. However, the vehicle lacks some typical service car features, such as the special oi plates flashing.

Police Model X Police Model X Police Model X Police Model X Police Model X Police Model X The Model X used by the Police on the Brenner motorway

Its structure with a glass top coverincluding the rear doors with opening to Seagull wingsmade it difficult to install roof beacons.

Autonomy of the electric police car

The Tesla Model X is an electric SUV with six seats in three rows, 5 meters and 6 centimeters long, with a declared autonomy of 576km for the basic version e 543 km for the Plaid, used by the Police. In Italy, two variants are available, both with one 100 kWh battery: Base Model X starting from 99,990 euros and the Model X Plaid starting at 114,990 euros.

The livery of the Model X issued to the Police

The first offers 685 HP of power, while the Plaid reaches beyond 1,020hp. Both versions boast outstanding performance, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds for the Model X and in just 2.6 seconds for Plaidwhich has a maximum speed of 262 km/h12 km/h more than the basic version.

Tesla Model X photo

