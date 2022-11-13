A car from Elon Musk’s renowned brand, Tesla, once again questioned the reliability of autopilot systems, when Instead of parking, he sped full throttle, killing two people and seriously injuring three others. The incident occurred in China on November 5, but today the sequence captured by a string of security cameras in the area went viral. The company said it made everything available to work with authorities on the case.

The accident occurred in the town of Ghaozhou, Guangdong province, in southern China when a Tesla driver surnamed Zhan parked his Model-Y, and suddenly lost control. The car traveled at high speed for two kilometers along the roads of the aforementioned city. During the course, it hit two motorcycles and two bicycles, which resulted in two deaths and three other injuries. as reported by local media Jimu News.

In the video that was released this Sunday, you can see how the vehicle was about to park when it suddenly reversed and began to drive itself down the road. In the first instance, he dodged a motorcycle that was just ahead, however, as the seconds passed and as his speed increased until reaching almost 200 kilometers per hour, he rammed a couple of motorcycles and bicycles until he crashed into a local foods.

This video of a Tesla trying to park and instead taking off at high speed, killing two people seems to keep getting deleted, weird!pic.twitter.com/SGEcZcx6Zq — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) November 13, 2022

Elon Musk’s company said it will “help Chinese police investigate the accident” involving one of his cars. Furthermore, he pointed out that the car’s brake lights did not come on when the vehicle accelerated, coinciding with the background data, adding that the company will actively provide the necessary assistance, according to Reuters.

In that sense, local authorities are still investigating whether the driver of the car was driving while intoxicated to determine if there was any point of malpractice in driving. Relatives of the Tesla user ruled out that the man was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) – GDA