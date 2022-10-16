CE Sunday, October 16, 2022, 09:03



11 reservists have died, and another 15 have been injured, this Saturday in a shooting caused by two foreign citizens in a military training camp located in Belgorod, a region located in the southwest of Russia, bordering Ukraine. It is the latest blow to Putin’s forces since the war broke out.

The Ministry of Defense has stated, according to Russian news agencies, that the two attackers, who came from “an unspecified former Soviet republic”, fired automatic weapons at the volunteers while they were in a session with firearms. Both, they confirm, have been killed.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, has stated in a video post on the Telegram messaging application that “there are no inhabitants of the region among the wounded and dead.”

