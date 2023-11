Attacks in Jerusalem in recent days have already resulted in the deaths of police officers and civilians | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

At least four people suffered gunshot wounds this Thursday (16), in an armed attack in southern Jerusalem, the Israeli police reported, specifying that three attackers were “neutralized”.

“In the recent shooting attack at the Jerusalem Tunnels checkpoint, three terrorists were neutralized by security forces” deployed in the area, said a police spokesman, without specifying the health status of the attackers.

According to the first official reports, the shooters “arrived in a suspicious vehicle and opened fire” on Israeli forces.

Numerous troops from the Border Police, Army and even bomb disposal units were sent to the scene after the attack and are searching the area, which has been closed to vehicular traffic.

“As a result of the attack, seven people were injured to varying degrees and are being evacuated to receive medical treatment,” the police spokesperson said.

However, the Israeli Magen David Adom emergency medical service (MDA, equivalent to the Red Cross) stated that of these seven people, four were shot, including a 20-year-old man in a serious and unconscious condition, while the other three victims suffered seizures. panic.

The injured were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem and Share Zedek hospitals.

The attacks take place in an environment of high tension in Israel due to the war against Hamas, which began on October 7, following a massive attack by the terrorist group, which included the launch of thousands of rockets and the infiltration into Israeli territory of around 3 thousand members who massacred at least 1,200 people and kidnapped another 240. (With EFE agency)