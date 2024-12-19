Moment of the brutal impact and appearance of Donnarumma’s face after it

Gianluigi Donnarummagoalkeeper of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) suffers “facial trauma with multiple wounds”, according to the first diagnosis of the club’s medical services, after receiving a terrifying kick in the face in the match on matchday 16 of the French league played—and won (2-4)—this Wednesday night against the Monaco.

In the 20th minute of the match, Singoan Ivorian player from Monaco, violently hit the right cheek of the Italian goalkeeper with the studs of his boot.

The goalkeeper was treated for a few minutes on the grass, had to receive staples to stop the bleeding and was replaced by the Russian Safonov. Donnarumma was able to leave the field on his own foot and, surprisingly, the referee He didn’t even show him the yellow card. to Singo.

“The image is scary,” he said. Marquinhoscaptain of the Parisian team coached by Luis Enrique. “That in a situation like this there has not been a red is something strong,” he added.