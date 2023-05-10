Terrible error by Camavinga cost Real Madrid the victory, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Belgian scored the equalizer in the Champions League semifinal.
Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Manchester City this Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals at the Santiago Bernabéu, leaving the tie open for the second leg next week.
(You may be interested: Vinicius scored a gem of a goal for Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, video)
The Spanish team went ahead with a shot from the front of the Brazilian Vinicius (36), but the Belgian kevin debruyne equalized with another powerful shot (67) and the two teams will play the pass to the final in Manchester.
De Bruyne’s goal
Real Madrid took the lead on the scoreboard with a goal from Vinicius. But Kevin De Bruyne was in charge of sealing the tie at the Santiago Bernabéu with a powerful shot from outside the area.
The play was born in an error in the exit of camavinga who made a terrible rejection towards the center of the field, leaving City in possession of the ball to take advantage of space.
The game of the GOALS. Kevin De Bruyne… Masterful punch. Symbol of Guardiola’s Manchester City since the Spaniard is DT of the club. The match vs. Real Madrid is 1-1. pic.twitter.com/tIGOMuxdIx
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) May 9, 2023
