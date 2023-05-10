Wednesday, May 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Terrible error by Camavinga cost Real Madrid the victory, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Terrible error by Camavinga cost Real Madrid the victory, video


close

Kevin DeBruyne

Kevin DeBruyne.

Kevin DeBruyne.

The Belgian scored the equalizer in the Champions League semifinal.

Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Manchester City this Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals at the Santiago Bernabéu, leaving the tie open for the second leg next week.

See also  'Blood draw': Rudiger's shocking clash that rescued Real Madrid

(You may be interested: Vinicius scored a gem of a goal for Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, video)

The Spanish team went ahead with a shot from the front of the Brazilian Vinicius (36), but the Belgian kevin debruyne equalized with another powerful shot (67) and the two teams will play the pass to the final in Manchester.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City.

De Bruyne’s goal

Real Madrid took the lead on the scoreboard with a goal from Vinicius. But Kevin De Bruyne was in charge of sealing the tie at the Santiago Bernabéu with a powerful shot from outside the area.

The play was born in an error in the exit of camavinga who made a terrible rejection towards the center of the field, leaving City in possession of the ball to take advantage of space.

SPORTS

See also  Mourinho: "The many cards make us look like killers. I need the transfer market"

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Terrible #error #Camavinga #cost #Real #Madrid #victory #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mourning in football: the first legend to play five World Cups died

Mourning in football: the first legend to play five World Cups died

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result