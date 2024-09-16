Still at the back of the pack

The order of arrival of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has brought about a change in the more remote areas of the Constructors’ standings, with Williams’ double points finish taking the British team to eighth place, three points clear of Alpine. What has not changed, however, is the very difficult situation of the Sauberagain anchored at the bottom of the rankings and without any points obtained after 17 races played.

Guanyu ahead of Bottas

In Baku, however insignificant it may be, he got a very small satisfaction. Zhou Guanyu. For the first time since the Spanish GP, the Chinese driver finished ahead of his teammate Valtteri Bottas, closing in 14th place against the 16th of the former Mercedes. Statistical data that, in any case, cannot console Guanyu and the Swiss team in any way: “I think the race was conducted in a regular and clean way on my part. – explained #24 – the team executed our strategy well, but our pace was not strong enough to fight for points. That said, it’s encouraging to see the progress we’ve made this weekend, especially in terms of race technique. We were able to compete with some other teams, which is a positive sign. There’s still a long way to go and, while we know we’re not there yet, we’ll keep fighting and working together as a team to close the gap.”

What went wrong in Baku

A different comment from the one expressed by Bottaswho instead highlighted the difficulties encountered during the race while waiting for the next appointment in Singapore: “It was a difficult day for us – he added – we tried to split the strategies to try to maximize returns, but in the end it didn’t work. The main problem was the rapid degradation of medium tyres at the beginningwhich forced us to make an early pit stop. The car felt better on the hard compound, but this tyre also started to struggle towards the end. Despite a bit of luck, with some of the other drivers dropping out, we couldn’t get a balanced stint and lost the points. Now we need to regroup and try again in Singapore”.