Torredonjimeno (13,500 inhabitants, Jaén) has lived in a climate of tension since this Sunday, when a 69-year-old neighbor, who was walking with his 43-year-old son through the municipal park, died after having a heated argument with another 35-year-old man and Algerian nationality who was arrested shortly after. After a concentration of hundreds of residents of the town, hours after the events, a small group went to the home of another Algerian inhabitant of the town and beat him several times. Sources of the investigation have indicated that the Civil Guard has identified the two perpetrators of this attack and arrests are not ruled out in the next few hours. In addition, the armed institute has identified and has recordings of three other people who launched hate speeches against the Maghreb population, although no arrests have yet been made.

The mayor of Torredonjimeno, Manuel Anguita, has made a call for calm to the population on Monday, asking them to “live up to it” and to stop the “hate proclamations” that were launched after the death of Emilio Gómez. On behalf of the Corporation, Anguita has condemned the death of the neighbor, and has urged that “Justice fall with all its weight on the person who materialized the act.” “We condemn these facts, which do not represent Tosyrian society [gentilicio de Torredonjimeno]”, pointed out the mayor of the town about the attack on the Algerian neighbor.

This Monday the investigation into the causes surrounding this homicide is still open, which the Civil Guard links it to an attempted robbery, although it rules out that some type of weapon was used in the fight, where the son of the deceased was also injured.

The fight that led to the man’s death occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, when the victim and his son ran into the detainee and got into a fight that ended with the death of the former. The result of the autopsy has not yet been released, which is expected to clarify whether the death occurred as a result of the blows received or, as other indications suggest, of a heart attack.

The alleged perpetrator of the events had been living in Torredonjimeno for between two and three weeks. He is, according to the mayor, “a habitual delinquent”. Sources close to the investigation have confirmed that the detainee was in “search and capture” and the National Police had an order to process his expulsion for a serious violation of the Aliens Law. The night before, he was involved in another incident in the neighboring town of Martos, in this case between members of the same nationality, which ended with the burning of a motorcycle.

After rejecting that there is citizen insecurity in the municipality, the mayor of Torredonjimeno justified on Monday the absence of the municipal Corporation in the protest rally on Sunday for security reasons. “After analyzing all the comments raised as a result of the call directed at hate, we were advised not to participate for security reasons. The anger in this call was also focused on the City Council and in order not to create a conflict it was decided not to participate ”, he pointed out.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

“I totally refuse to give an image that Torredonjimeno is a racist town. I say it out loud: Torredonjimeno is a supportive town, where it is a pleasure to live, a noble town and we cannot remain with the label that many claim that we are racists”, Manuel Anguita has proclaimed.