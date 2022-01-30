The final of the Australian Open between Rafa Nadal and Medvedev experienced a moment of tension. He was facing the Spaniard to a break ball at 5-4 in the second set when a spontaneous jumped onto the court. Immediately, the security services reduced it.

He carried a banner calling for an end to refugee detention at the notorious Park Hotel where Novak Djokovic was held before being deported. In the establishment, there are people who arrived in Australia in an irregular situation who have not been granted political asylum and some have been held for years.