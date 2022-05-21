The Tennis Integrity Unit detected anomalous betting flows on the qualifying match between Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Dudi Sela

The shadow of illegal betting on Roland Garros. A rumor had been circulating for a couple of days and now L’Equipe reports it too: it concerns the match between the Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Dudi Sela, the second of the qualifiers in Paris. Thirty-seven-year-old Israeli Sela, former world number 29, now close to retirement, lost in 54 minutes 6-3 6-0. After a balanced first set, the second lasted just 17 minutes, and the Israeli conquered the misery of 7 points. The second set raised the French authorities and the Tennis Integrity Unit, which detected anomalous betting flows from three online betting operators, based in Cyprus, Armenia and Ukraine.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS