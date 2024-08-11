Tennis, Sinner defeated by Rublev in the quarterfinals in Montreal. Arnaldi in the semi-finals

Jannik Sinner was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Montreal. The South Tyrolean number 1 in the world lost to the Russian Andrey Rublev, number 8 in the draw, with the score of 6-3, 1-6, 6-2. The match was interrupted for 30 minutes at the end of the first set due to rain.

And it will be another Italian, Matteo Arnaldi, who will face Rublev in the semi-final: the Italian, number 46 in the world, in fact eliminated the Japanese Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals with a score of 6-4, 7-5.

Jannik Sinner analyzes his defeat in the quarterfinals of the Montreal tournament against Andrey Rublev and admits in a press conference: “Yes, it was a difficult match. I didn’t start very well but then after the second set I found myself in a better situation. In the third it went as it went but that’s okay, it’s something that happens. He played better in the important moments and deserved to win”.

“The physical problem? It’s a very simple explanation: today playing two games in one day was definitely tough for everyone because it’s not what we’re used to,” the 22-year-old from Alto Adige emphasizes. “Of course, he was tired too. He broke me first but then the game changed. I had five break points in the first game of the deciding set: I didn’t take advantage of them, there was a bit of tension, it can happen. Was that the turning point? I don’t know, it was all normal. I was down 1-0, I was serving but I played a terrible service game. You know, in that moment, when you had some chances, you couldn’t take advantage of them and then he breaks the next game, the confidence level changed for sure. He then served very well throughout the set. It can happen. I mean, Andrey played very well in the first set, I was able to react in the second, I had my chances in the third, but in the end he played better in the important moments”.

“It’s all good. I think these kinds of things are a little more mental than physical. Even though I know my body is not as ready as I would like because of the past few weeks.but it’s also a state of mind. We hope to get back in shape. Obviously, working miracles in the next five days is not possible now, so being 100% ready for Cincinnati is not something I think is conceivable, but I think I’ll be able to do it for the US Open, which is also the main event of the North American swing, the last Slam of the year. So I’m aiming for it,” Sinner concludes.