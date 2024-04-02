Renzi: “In the next few hours we will begin to welcome some reformists who will leave other parties to Italy Viva”





“The CGIL is preparing the referendum against Jobs Act and the Democratic Party is preparing to support it after having wanted and voted for the Jobs Act. In this referendum the forces that were against the Jobs Act (Fratelli d'Italia, Lega, Forza Italia and Cinquestelle) will merge with the new Democratic Party and the old CGIL . We will be alone in fighting for the confirmation of these norms of civilization. I can't wait to campaign: there are difficult battles but they give a sense of what it means to do politics. This is one of those.” He writes it Matteo Renzi in Enews.

“The project to build the list 'for the United States of Europe' is moving forward. Anyone who doesn't want to criticize or in any case wants to lend a hand, help us! The project is too important. And for every European parliamentarian we hire and 'one less place for the candidates Meloni, Salvini, Conte, Schlein. The more we bring to Strasbourg our candidates, the fewer sovereignists and populists there are. And in the next few hours we will begin to welcome to Italia Viva some reformists who will leave other parties. This demonstrates the fact that our project is more attractive than ever before.” The leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi writes this in his Enews.