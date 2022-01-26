Tennis | Daniil Medveded made it to the semi-finals after two set losses – “I have no idea how I was able to win”

Estonian hero Kaia Kanep’s road was raised in the women’s semi-finals.

Australian the men’s singles in the open tennis tournament was quite a surprise, with it second in the world list and number one favorite in the tournament Daniil Medvedev met Emil Rose Mountain the Canadian who won the opening round Felix Auger-Aliassimen.

Russia’s Medvedev lost the first two innings and lost 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth, but the 21-year-old Canadian missed the match ball.

Medvedev took lot 7-5 and the decisive fifth 6-4. After nearly five hours of twisting, Medvedev said he “had no idea” how he was able to win.

Squared Stefanos Tsitsipas marched convincingly into the top four. The Greek Tsitsipas crushed the 11th-placed Italian Jannik Sinnerin 6–3, 6–4, 6–2 and will meet Medvedev on Friday. My Spanish tennis player will play from the second place Rafael Nadal and Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Estonia long-time tennis star Kaia Kanepi36, fought nicely, but ended up 16 years younger than a Pole Every Swiatek was stronger than a veteran in the women’s singles semi-finals. Swiatek will play from the finals of the first grand slam tournament of the season on Thursday in the United States Danielle Collinsia against.

Kanepi began his professional career in 1999, two years before Swiatek was born. He has won four WTA tournaments in his career, been in the top eight in all four grand slam tournaments and ranked 15th in the world rankings at best.

Kanepi won the opening round and broke Swiatek’s feed at the start of the second round, but the Polish broke right after. Eventually, the second installment ended in a cut-off game controlled by Swiatek and in the third installment the pace continued. Swiatek advanced to the semifinals after a three-hour battle in the numbers 4–6, 7–6 (7–2), 6–3.

Collins got it easier when a Frenchman who reached the first half of the grand slam of his career after 17 years of trying Alize Cornet bent into a 5-7, 1-6 loss.

In the second women’s semi-finals on Thursday, they will face first place in Australia Ashleigh Barty and Uninvested U.S. Madison Keys. The final will be played on Saturday.