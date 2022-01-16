Tennis An Australian court has decided to suspend the visa processing of tennis star Novak Djokovic

The uproar surrounding Djokovic’s visa has been going on for more than a week.

Australian a federal court ruled on Sunday to suspend a Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovicin processing of the visa case, reports the news agency Reuters.

The court issued its adjournment decision after hearing the views of lawyers representing Djokovic and the Australian Ministry of Immigration.

“We hope to be able to show both parties in the afternoon which direction we are proposing to take,” says the judge hearing the case. James Allsop.

When the court will finally make its decision, ending the ten-day visa saga in which Djokovic was first arrested, released and re-arrested by the Australian immigration authorities.

Djokovic, who tops the tennis world rankings, was scheduled to take part in the Australian Open tennis tournament starting on Monday, but Australian corona restrictions may prevent this.