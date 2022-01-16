Monday, January 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis An Australian court has decided to suspend the visa processing of tennis star Novak Djokovic

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The uproar surrounding Djokovic’s visa has been going on for more than a week.

Australian a federal court ruled on Sunday to suspend a Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovicin processing of the visa case, reports the news agency Reuters.

The court issued its adjournment decision after hearing the views of lawyers representing Djokovic and the Australian Ministry of Immigration.

“We hope to be able to show both parties in the afternoon which direction we are proposing to take,” says the judge hearing the case. James Allsop.

When the court will finally make its decision, ending the ten-day visa saga in which Djokovic was first arrested, released and re-arrested by the Australian immigration authorities.

Djokovic, who tops the tennis world rankings, was scheduled to take part in the Australian Open tennis tournament starting on Monday, but Australian corona restrictions may prevent this.

.
#Tennis #Australian #court #decided #suspend #visa #processing #tennis #star #Novak #Djokovic

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post

The hostage crisis in a Texas synagogue ends

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.