Monday, March 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tennis | A swarm of bees interrupted the match between Alcaraz and Zverev

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 14, 2024
in World Europe
0
Tennis | A swarm of bees interrupted the match between Alcaraz and Zverev

The bees stung the Spaniard, who was beating the insects with his stick.

Hive managed to interrupt Carlos Alcarazin and Alexander Zverev men's tennis singles quarterfinal match at the Indian Wells ATP tournament in California, USA on Thursday.

Alcaraz, the second in the world ranking and the reigning champion of the tournament, had to run away from the swarming insects. They also stung a Spaniard who was swatting insects with his club.

After this, the bees targeted the remote-controlled camera and gathered the judge by Mohamed Lahyan under the chair.

Alcaraz and Zverev had already run for cover when Lahyani announced that the game would be suspended due to a bee attack.

Bees covered the field's remote-controlled camera. Picture: Matthew Stockman/AFP

Bees were picked from the surface of the field before the game resumed. Picture: Frederic J. Brown/AFP

See also  Football | According to the school principal, Finnish exceptional talent is an example of how you can succeed in life without academic skills

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev took cover in the locker room corridor. Picture: Clive Brunskill/AFP

#Tennis #swarm #bees #interrupted #match #Alcaraz #Zverev

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
US: Democratic Senate leader called Netanyahu an “obstacle to peace”

US: Democratic Senate leader called Netanyahu an "obstacle to peace"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result