Tennis | A swarm of bees interrupted the match between Alcaraz and Zverev

The bees stung the Spaniard, who was beating the insects with his stick.

Hive managed to interrupt Carlos Alcarazin and Alexander Zverev men's tennis singles quarterfinal match at the Indian Wells ATP tournament in California, USA on Thursday.

Alcaraz, the second in the world ranking and the reigning champion of the tournament, had to run away from the swarming insects. They also stung a Spaniard who was swatting insects with his club.

After this, the bees targeted the remote-controlled camera and gathered the judge by Mohamed Lahyan under the chair.

Alcaraz and Zverev had already run for cover when Lahyani announced that the game would be suspended due to a bee attack.

Bees covered the field's remote-controlled camera.

Bees were picked from the surface of the field before the game resumed.