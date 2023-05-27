The former protagonists of Maria De Filippi’s program have announced that they are no longer together

Temptation Island is without a doubt one of the most popular programs on the Italian small screen. Over the last few hours, a couple who participated in Maria De Filippi’s program are making a lot of talk about themselves for the social announcement made a few days ago regarding the decision to put an end to their relationship. Let’s find out together in detail who it is and what happened.

Everyone who followed Temptation Island they will remember without a doubt Federico Rasa and Floriana Angelica. As already anticipated, the couple these days is making a lot of talk about themselves as there were many fans who could not help but notice some clues that they think the two were experiencing a period of crisis.

It arrived a few hours ago the announcement by the interested parties who confirmed the end of their love story. These were the words that Federico Rasa wrote on his Instagram page:

Guys, it happened. But there was no betrayal.

It goes without saying that the words offormer protagonist of Temptation Island have attracted the attention of the most curious fans.

In fact, there were many who tried to find out more about this much-talked-about affair. Also Floriana Angelica wanted to have his say on the end of the love story with Federico, who then answered the questions of the most curious with these words:

Yes, we tried again but we understood that the story was no longer right! But I repeat that there was no betrayal on either side.

At the moment we don’t know the real reason that led the two former Temptation Island protagonists to put an end to their story. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the two will provide further details about it.