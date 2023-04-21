Thursday, April 20, 2023, 11:46 p.m.



Templa by Baraka is located in a dominant and privileged position where you can observe a total panoramic view of the city, a residential project with unique characteristics in the city of Murcia and its surroundings. On its large terraces, it is possible to contemplate, without close visual obstacles, how the ‘skyline’ of the urban environment is drawn. A clear sky, which gives way to dreamy sunsets, bathes the spacious and avant-garde garden areas of the residential area with light. More than 6,000 m² full of life, vegetation and spaces for enjoyment. The tower of the Cathedral in the distance, the Jerónimos Monastery or the mountains in the distance set up an ideal background setting for your life and that of your family in Templa.

Exercise in the outdoor sports facilities enjoying the good weather or swimming in the swimming lane. Games in the children’s area under the protection of an exterior design that is as surprising as it is comfortable, or simply rest in the urban oasis of the complex.

All this and more, forming part of a unique residential complex in the city, in an area of ​​great value due to its excellent location with easy access to the main roads, to connect with the city and its surroundings due to the proximity of numerous services just just a few steps away. And it is that everything is one step away from Templa. The UCAM university complex is only 150 meters away. Right outside your building, you have a tram stop. Schools, nurseries, supermarkets… forget about the car if you wish.

These unique properties give Templa the status of a unique product, due to the high added value of the residential that offers an unprecedented vision of housing in Murcia. And his own aesthetics so proclaims it. With an avant-garde design, lines with personality and an impressive differential, the Templa residential complex will undoubtedly become one more icon of the landscape.

High-performance architecture carried out by Antonio Rabadán Arquitectura and Llanes Granados Arquitectura, in a design whose mere vision seduces, but which hides behind its limits common areas more typical of a hotel complex than of a housing project. An urban oasis that you will be delighted to visit until you reach your home.

In Templa we find homes with 3 and 4 bedrooms predominantly, in a range of options and configurations in which your own home will be an extension of the advanced exterior design. Spacious and bright terraces, noble and top quality materials and pleasant environments with homes that take care of the moments of you and yours.

Templa is a unique project, different in its proposal and conception, that of taking the art of living to another higher level.