Herminia died under one of the few trees that provide relief from the La Mancha sun of Sagrillas, the same tree that appears in the header. She died after an oracular speech, in a white plastic monoblock chair and applying a kind of rhetorical euthanasia, as a final point. She passed the items to Carlos, to whom she entrusted the mission of restoring family harmony, as if he were a reporter in Switzerland, and finished on a plan with displays of oil painting. And he’s done. The rest of the episode was a very long coda with which those of us who never know how to say goodbye sympathize and we remain silent at the door of the bar until they give us the clear answer.

The art of farewell is the least understood and cultivated of the storyteller’s resources, but phenomena such as Tell me They can exceed what they want. The ending was an event and was narrated as such. Chimpún. So far we have come. The last expression of pop culture that was born when television was something else fell, and has survived until today, when no series can aspire to mean as much.

Tell me It long ago transcended the judgments that could be made about it. It does not matter whether it is revered or despised; It does not matter whether it is taken as a nostalgic and reactionary propaganda device or as a historicist painting; It does not matter that the intellectuals of the high brow mock it or that the intellectuals of the low brow claim their power. kitsch; It does not matter whether it is taken as popular or populist, nor as a retrograde soap opera or avant-garde narrative. Tell me It’s beyond all that talk. Like the classic, it exists in its own right, it has been embedded in the spirit of Spain and explains the country. And this may be regretted, but not denied.

María Galiana and Ricardo Gómez, during the filming of the finale of ‘Cuéntame’, in an image provided by the production company.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, in addition to the recommendations and criticisms of our journalists SIGN UP

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_