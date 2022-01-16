Television review The benevolent Roommates, who combines generation and friend comedy, misses out on the opportunities offered by the initial setup and threatens to be ridiculed

In the Finnish Kämppikset series, seniors and juniors move under the same roof.

Family comedies is TV history full, but what about generational comedies? They have been seen a little less often.

C Morte’s tenth Roommates belongs to the latter group. Or is it really a comedy comedy with a slightly wider age range.

The story begins Dallas-themed birthday party. Raimo, who loves flowers and plants (Pertti Sveholm) wife Marjo (Ulla Tapaninen) turns seventy. The couple’s daughter Sanna (Kiti Kokkonen) and a number of acquaintances.

The party gets a nasty decision when the party moon hits the cake table.

Wife after his death Raimo will live in a large manor. (The series is filmed at Husö Manor on Talosaari in Helsinki.)

Meanwhile, Raimo’s granddaughter Amanda (Thelma Siberg) is fumbling in his own life. The rents are due and the work is going down. The good-looking grandfather and grandchild get a genius stamp: they move with the gang under the same roof.

The grandfather (Pertti Sveholm) and the grandchild (Thelma Siberg) receive a genius stamp: they are changed together by a group.

Raimon old friends Kristiina also move into the house (Marja Packalén), Hanne (Eeva Litmanen) and VP (Jukka-Pekka Palo). In addition, Leila, who lives next door for rent (Sinikka Sokka) and her grandson Cherry (Adela Ogunbor) rotate in the corners.

And you know the consequences of all this. Between friends, a decades-old salt thirst begins.

Kaisa Kuikkaniemi and director Marika Kuorttin the humor of the scripted comedy is benevolent, free from dark tones. Let the funeral be celebrated in the very first episode. The duo has a background, among other things A new day series and In secret lives.

There is an idea to the setup, and you could get a lot out of the clash of generations. Through people living at different stages of life, one might even offer a seam to strike at that biggest steak – the mystery of life. For isn’t that exactly what unites different pairs of people?

In the cottages is left to normal whimsy, at least for the initial periods.

There is no depth to the drama or comedy side. The middle-aged daughter, mainly played by Kokkonen, gasps when seniors and juniors are on the same frequency. The humorous detachment is represented by the teasing of seniors and the sculptures carved at the coffee table about whipping the foam and the pie. Hohhoijaa!

Ladies The actors don’t make a gem out of the series, but for their sake, it’s tolerable to watch it. Raeh of Sveholmin is a nice, easy-going, albeit fairy-tale priest. As Hormone’s humor, Litmanen gets a little boost to the stagnant mood.

Roommates, C More.