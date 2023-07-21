One of the most loved actresses for her participation in the soap opera Televisa‘La Fea más Bella’, caused concern among millions of fans after it was announced that she was diagnosed with cancer.

Is about Rosita Pelayoknown for her role as Lola Gutierrez in ‘The most beautiful ugly‘, who shocked thousands over a possible diagnosis of a malignant tumor.

Apparently, the renowned actress discovered a mass in her body, for which she underwent a series of medical tests to determine the nature of the tuberosity.

It was in the program hosted by Gustavo Adolfo Infante‘First hand‘, which was announced that unfortunately the tumor detected in Rosita Pelayo is indeed carcinogenic.

It should be noted that several days ago Gustavo Adolfo Infante himself was responsible for revealing that the 64-year-old artist was prepared to receive terrible news for something that her doctor explained to her.

“Yesterday I did the last studies that are tomographies, with contrast and I don’t know what. They still do not tell me what, that this is the important thing that the doctor has to know and the biopsy that they did of that ball, they still do not tell me, ”she said.

In addition, the famous added: “What made me nervous is that the doctor, I want to think that he is wrong, because he said, when he saw the photo of the ball. He said oops no, no, that’s evil, and I said ‘what?!’… She said so, but as I say, ‘oh, I don’t think it’s so abused’”.

It is important to note that more than four decades ago, the famous woman was diagnosed with degenerative rheumatoid arthritisa disease that led her to use a wheelchair.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp