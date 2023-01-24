Chapter 5 of “The lord of the skies” 8 complete LIVE ONLINE on Telemundo will have its PREMIERE TODAY, Monday, January 23. The telenovela, with Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas, will be broadcast LIVE. This episode of the series that is based on the story of the Mexican drug trafficker can be WATCHED FREE to the delight of fans. Next, we leave you the information about the continuation of chapter 4 of season 8 of “ESDLC”. Also, find out what time and how to see the new installment of fiction.
When does “The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 5 premiere?
Chapter 5 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8 will air on the day January 23, 2023. If you are a fan of the series starring Rafael Amaya, you can enjoy this new episode on the Telemundo signal. It should be noted that you can access the programming of said channel on your Smart TV, through the official website or with the app from your cell phone.
What time does chapter 5 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8 come out?
The time to watch the Mexican telenovela with Rafael Amaya in the role of Aurelio Casillas could vary depending on the geographical location in which you are. Therefore, below, we leave you the list of schedules by country to see “El señor de los cielos” season 8 on Telemundo.
- Mexico, Peru, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm
- Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm
- Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm
Where to see the complete chapters of “The Lord of the Skies” 8?
If you want to see the full episodes of “The lord of the skies” 8, you have to be aware of Telemundo programming. A new chapter is released daily, from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm (Mexican time and Peruvian time).
How to watch Telemundo LIVE ONLINE?
Telemundo is available…
What channel is Telemundo in Mexico, Peru and other countries?
- Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV
- Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV
- Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital
- Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo
- Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV
- Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión
- Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel
- Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)
- Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC
- Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro
- Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.
#Telemundo #LIVE #time #Lord #Skies #chapter
Leave a Reply