Chapter 5 of “The lord of the skies” 8 complete LIVE ONLINE on Telemundo will have its PREMIERE TODAY, Monday, January 23. The telenovela, with Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas, will be broadcast LIVE. This episode of the series that is based on the story of the Mexican drug trafficker can be WATCHED FREE to the delight of fans. Next, we leave you the information about the continuation of chapter 4 of season 8 of “ESDLC”. Also, find out what time and how to see the new installment of fiction.

When does “The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 5 premiere?

Chapter 5 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8 will air on the day January 23, 2023 . If you are a fan of the series starring Rafael Amaya, you can enjoy this new episode on the Telemundo signal. It should be noted that you can access the programming of said channel on your Smart TV, through the official website or with the app from your cell phone.

What time does chapter 5 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8 come out?

The time to watch the Mexican telenovela with Rafael Amaya in the role of Aurelio Casillas could vary depending on the geographical location in which you are. Therefore, below, we leave you the list of schedules by country to see “El señor de los cielos” season 8 on Telemundo.

Mexico, Peru, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Aurelio Casillas allegedly died after an attack in season 7 of “El señor de los cielos”. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to see the complete chapters of “The Lord of the Skies” 8?

If you want to see the full episodes of “The lord of the skies” 8, you have to be aware of Telemundo programming. A new chapter is released daily, from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm (Mexican time and Peruvian time).

Aurelio Casillas was brought back from the dead by DEA agents in the opening chapter of “The Lord of the Skies.” Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

How to watch Telemundo LIVE ONLINE?

Telemundo is available…

Aurelio Casillas’s mission is to escape from the DEA. Photo: Telemundo

What channel is Telemundo in Mexico, Peru and other countries?