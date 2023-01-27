Chapter 9 of “El señor de los cielos 8” premieres on Telemundo LIVE and ONLINE tonight. How to SEE the episode and at what time?
“The Lord of the Skies 8”, the Telemundo series, will broadcast its chapter 9 LIVE and ONLINE through television and streaming. The fiction, starring Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas, who returned from death in the first episode, will continue his exciting story full of action and drama, which has revived the excitement of fans and every week they want to know what will happen to the capo Mexican drug trade. Will he be able to save his entire family and defeat his enemies?
When does “The Lord of the Skies 8″, chapter 9, premiere?
“The Lord of the Skies 8”episode 9, premieres this Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Telemundo series starring Rafael Amaya will continue its broadcast on the TV signal and its live transmission through ONLINE media.
"El Señor de los Cielos" premiered its eighth season this 2023.
Where to SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8”, Chapter 9 ONLINE?
You may SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8” chapter 9 ONLINE through Peacock, but the streaming platform is only available in the United States. However, it is also possible to access through the Telemundo website and through its mobile application.
On Telemundo’s official YouTube channel, you will also find summaries of each episode, but they will not be complete as in their original broadcast.
Rafael Amaya stars in "The Lord of the Skies" in the role of Aurelio Casillas.
What time does “El señor de los cielos 8″ come out on Telemundo?
- Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm
- Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm
- Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm
"The Lord of the Skies" was based on a real person to create its protagonist.
What channel is Telemundo in each country?
- Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV
- Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV
- Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital
- Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo
- Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV
- Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión
- Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel
- Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)
- Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC
- Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro
- Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.
