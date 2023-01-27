Chapter 9 of “El señor de los cielos 8” premieres on Telemundo LIVE and ONLINE tonight. How to SEE the episode and at what time?

“The Lord of the Skies 8”, the Telemundo series, will broadcast its chapter 9 LIVE and ONLINE through television and streaming. The fiction, starring Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas, who returned from death in the first episode, will continue his exciting story full of action and drama, which has revived the excitement of fans and every week they want to know what will happen to the capo Mexican drug trade. Will he be able to save his entire family and defeat his enemies?

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8″, chapter 9, premiere?

“The Lord of the Skies 8”episode 9, premieres this Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Telemundo series starring Rafael Amaya will continue its broadcast on the TV signal and its live transmission through ONLINE media.

"El Señor de los Cielos" premiered its eighth season this 2023. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8”, Chapter 9 ONLINE?

You may SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8” chapter 9 ONLINE through Peacock, but the streaming platform is only available in the United States. However, it is also possible to access through the Telemundo website and through its mobile application.

On Telemundo’s official YouTube channel, you will also find summaries of each episode, but they will not be complete as in their original broadcast.

Rafael Amaya stars in “The Lord of the Skies” in the role of Aurelio Casillas. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8″ come out on Telemundo?

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

“The Lord of the Skies” was based on a real person to create its protagonist. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

