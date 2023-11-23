Thursday, November 23, 2023
Telecom operators | There were extensive disruptions in Telia’s network

November 23, 2023
Telecom operators | There were extensive disruptions in Telia’s network

The disturbances were apparently related to network modification works.

Telia there were extensive disruptions in mobile network and fixed network services on Thursday evening. Telia’s message service announced the matter in X in the evening before eight. About an hour later, the company also said in message service X that the matter is being corrected.

Telia’s communications manager Martina Lilius told For Iltalehtithat it was not a denial of service attack, but it would seem that the disruptions were related to network modifications.


