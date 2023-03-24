Bandai Namco has released a new gameplay trailers Of Tekken 8to introduce another of the characters that will be part of the initial roster: Jack-8. It is a brutal cyborg that has appeared several times in the Tekken series.

In reality, Jack is a series of Soviet-made robots, improved from chapter to chapter to be more and more competitive. The chat GPT of ultra-violence, so to speak. The Russians first sent him to the Tekken tournament to stop Kazuya Mishima, where he failed. Jack was then upgraded to the Jack-2 version, which was destroyed during his mission. From improvement to improvement we arrived at the current Jack-8 version.

Will he be able to emerge victorious this time and leave us no transistors? We will see when Tekken 8 is available. Meanwhile, let’s watch him fight with King in the video dedicated to him, which also shows all of his super moves.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Tekken 8 is currently in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with the launch expected before April 2024, according to the publisher. Stay on our pages to read the special with all the news on the next game in the series that emerged from the Tekken World Tour.

