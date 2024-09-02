Technology | Petri Kokko is leaving Google’s top executive

Technology|Petri Kokko plans to return to the ice.

Former figure skater Petri Kokko told last week On Linkedinthat he is stepping aside from Google’s top job.

Kokko, 58, had an 18-year career with the search engine giant, which included, for example, country management in Finland 2006–09 and later management positions in Hamburg, Germany. Most recently, Kokko led Google’s Central European customer solutions.

Kokko said he was proud of three things in particular.

“I was bringing Google to Finland and helping a foreign company make the biggest investment ever in Finland,” he wrote.

“I was training a thousand Googlers in negotiation skills, which helped the company and its partners build lasting relationships.”

“Thirdly, I drove customers in Germany”, Sweden and Finland, first in the digital and now artificial intelligence transition.

Bonfire regarded his time at Google as a wonderful chapter in his life story.

He said that in the future he will return to his passion for sports and his “love of ice”.

“In the following months, I will help Finland’s current and future Olympic athletes on the ice,” he wrote.

In addition, Kokko plans to act as an artificial intelligence expert on the boards of companies of various sizes and in the university world.

Koko and his spouse Susanna Rahkamo were the ice dancing stars of the mid-1990s. They won EC gold and WC silver in 1995.