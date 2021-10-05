Technology Millions of new users switched to the messaging app Telegram during the Facebook outage

Telegram founder Pavel Durov said Tuesday that during the Facebook outage, Telegram gained 70 million new users.

Messaging applications The number of new users of Signal and Telegram rose to growth on Monday night when Facebook services had crashed around the world, Bloomberg news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the news agency Reuters, he is the founder of Telegram Pavel Durov Telegram said on Tuesday that Telegram gained 70 million new users during the Facebook outage.

Durov wrote on his Telegram channel that the application’s normal daily growth rate was well exceeded on Monday.

Durov noted that for some users, Telegram may have run a little slower than normal as millions of new users rushed to register for the app.

According to its own announcement, Telegram had a total of about 500 million users at the beginning of the year.

According to The New York Times Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Whatsapp are estimated to have more than 3.5 billion users.

According to Bloomberg, the chathouse Clubhouse also benefited from the outage of Facebook services.

Vice-President of the European Commission, Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestagerin according to Facebook, the downtime showed how people have resorted to only a few large players, and noted that large players need more competitors.