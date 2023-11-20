Technology | Anu Bradford, relatively unknown in Finland, made it to the Financial Times’ prestigious list.

In her latest book, Anu Bradford deals with the power accumulated by digital companies and their regulation.

Finnish Anu Bradford’s information book was chosen among the best in the world. It offers three different visions of the future.

In October on Monday morning, the enormous lobby of the Hannes Snellmann law firm on Helsinki’s Eteläesplanadi is eerily quiet.

The reason for the silence is not the recession, but the fact that a legal superstar is speaking in the next room. Finn Anu Bradford is an internationally known legal scholar, but relatively unknown in Finland.