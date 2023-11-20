Monday, November 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Technology | Anu Bradford, relatively unknown in Finland, made it to the Financial Times’ prestigious list.

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Technology | Anu Bradford, relatively unknown in Finland, made it to the Financial Times’ prestigious list.

In her latest book, Anu Bradford deals with the power accumulated by digital companies and their regulation. Picture: Lena Shkoda

Finnish Anu Bradford’s information book was chosen among the best in the world. It offers three different visions of the future.

In October on Monday morning, the enormous lobby of the Hannes Snellmann law firm on Helsinki’s Eteläesplanadi is eerily quiet.

The reason for the silence is not the recession, but the fact that a legal superstar is speaking in the next room. Finn Anu Bradford is an internationally known legal scholar, but relatively unknown in Finland.

#Technology #Anu #Bradford #unknown #Finland #Financial #Times #prestigious #list

See also  Equipment | Finns are buying more and more phones that weigh more than a ton - the difference to Sweden is still huge
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Earthquake today 20 November 2023: all the latest tremors | Breaking news Italy

Earthquake today 20 November 2023: all the latest tremors | Breaking news Italy

Recommended

No Result
View All Result