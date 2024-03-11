Fifty minor injuries, 13 people hospitalized and one passenger in serious condition was what caused a “technical incident” when a flight of Latam It was still in the air.

The airline did not specify the problem. However, he explained that the setback caused the plane had a strong movement, which affected several passengers.

As reported by the New Zealand Heraldflight LA ​​800, which was traveling from Sydney to Chile, lost altitude when it was 1 hour away from reaching its first stop at Auckland International Airport.

In fact, some specialized portals that track air traffic in real time showed that the plane began to descend aggressively from 3 in the afternoon and, according to the media DW, the plane landed at 3:58 p.m.

Given the fact, Latam spoke out with a brief statement in which it explained that it was all a technical problem.

“Flight LA800, which operates the Sydney – Auckland route today, had a technical problem during the flight which caused strong movement (…) As a result of the incident, some passengers and cabin crew were affected,” the airline said. .

In addition, the company added that the plane had arrived in the New Zealand city “as planned.”

News in development…