Techland has not yet announced his new triple A game after Dying Light 2: Stay Human, but it is apparently a open world action RPG in a fantasy settingas is clear from a job advertisement posted by the same company.

As you can see in the tweet below, Techland was quite explicit in describing the new game in development at her studios, for which she is looking for numerous employees in different areas of development and organization of the work, a sign that the production is full. probably has yet to leave.

L’image accompanying the announcement is obviously a placeholder intended only to identify a little the subject and the possible atmosphere of the new game, but in any case there are already several elements on which we can start the imagination.

Techland is now specialized in the creation of open world environments, a feature that it has further perfected in Dying Light 2: Stay Human. But this would be the first time he’s working on a large-scale project with a fantasy setting, which is particularly interesting.

It is possible that the game setting may retain some elements of the horror series, such as the first-person framing and perhaps the move in the settings with the parkour-style movements, but on that we can only speculate for the moment. What is certain is that Techland will also continue to work on Dying Light 2: Stay Human through the post-launch support that recently also brought the New Game + and that will soon bring the first DLC, recently postponed.