The president of LaLiga, Javier Thebeswas in Ponferrada this Wednesday to participate in the Ponferradina Centenary Meetings, but he did not shy away from questions about the current situation in the world of football at all levels.

Tebas referred to the complaint filed by LaLiga against the renewal of Mbappé by PSG, revealing that “I have met with a French legal office to initiate actions both in France and in the EU. Before Friday we will report the issue to UEFA because it is impossible for PSG to meet the current fair play UEFA financial with the numbers he has and with the numbers that are incorporated with the new Mbappé contract. Therefore, it is already known that he is going to default ”.

The president of LaLiga admitted that “it is evident that it is impossible to paralyze the incorporation, but for years From LaLiga we fight against club-states And I remember that three or four seasons ago we already denounced PSG and Manchester City and they were sanctioned by UEFA. What happens is that strange decisions of the TAS, with which I am very critical in general, lifted the sanctions. We will try again and I hope that this time the TAS is not the one that has to solver”.

Reply to Laporta

Javier Tebas also replied to the statements by the president of Barcelona in which he accused LaLiga of “putting sticks in the wheels” to the Barça club in terms of compliance with the fair play financial: “I have read some statements in which Joan Laporta has said that there was no complicity in LaLiga. I have not liked them, because complicity means that there is bullshit and do what you want. If that is understood by complicity, there is neither with Barcelona nor with any club. Those demonstrations hurt me because it’s thinking that there are mamoneos in LaLiga, and they haven’t existed for many years.