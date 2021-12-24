Lotte was not the only one who was surprised by a few teachers. All 130 students of primary school Magistral in Middelburg-Zuid received a present.

“They were supposed to get that on Friday, during the Christmas celebration at school. But yes, it suddenly couldn’t go on because the school had to close a week earlier,” says teacher Sabina Meijer of group 8. And the presents only arrived at school this week. That’s why the teachers started delivering them at home. gets something personal that suits him or her: games, booklets, stickers, jewellery, you name it.”