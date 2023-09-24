An elementary school teacher was caught transporting 25 children in a Chevrolet Spark. The events occurred in the Bukhara region of Uzbekistan, located in Central Asia.

The images of the minors on board the compact vehicle, which were shared by the Road Safety Service, have quickly spread through social networks, arousing astonishment and rejection among users.

In accordance with The Sun, Three of the little ones were traveling in the trunk, six in the front seat and the last 16 were crowded in the back seats.

The teacher, who was convicted by a public council in Uzbekistan for dangerous driving (as reported by the newspaper cited above), argued that she regularly transported her students to their homes in this way. The sentence is, until now, unknown.

🇺🇿 | An alarming event occurred in Uzbekistan, where a driver was arrested for transporting 25 children in a single vehicle. This incident has raised concerns about child trafficking in the region. pic.twitter.com/NnYhTcCGX0 — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) September 24, 2023

The event generated outrage on digital platforms, with comments such as: “How sad”, “Horrible”, “Nothing surprises in this world anymore” and “My heart breaks”, are some of the reactions that were read.

Driver was traveling with a bull as a ‘co-pilot’

A few weeks ago, A driver caught everyone’s attention in Norfolk, Nebraska, for his unusual co-driver: a bull named Howdy Doody.

The agents located the vehicle after being alerted by a 911 call. Once they saw with their own eyes what was happening, they were surprised. “We didn’t fully understand it until we saw it,” Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman told AP.

A Nebraska man who drove with a Watusi bull in his passenger seat was pulled over by police after the massive beast apparently scared other drivers. “Officers received a call regarding a car arriving at the… pic.twitter.com/MOhWhxmmjc — Alerta Noticiera (@AlertaNoticiera) August 31, 2023

Although the officer acknowledged that there were some traffic violations, he released the subject, with the warning that he should take the animal home.

This is not the first time that the American citizen and his pet have made headlines in the media. In fact, they have participated in several parades together, which has led them to attract the attention of hundreds of people. Not in vain did the man receive the title for Best Car Entered at the Nebraska Grand Rodeo Parade.

