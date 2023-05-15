One dead and one injured seriously was the balance of an accident Registered in Ojocaliente, Zacatecas; the fatality was a taxi driver and the crew members of the other car fled the scene.

The facts were recorded this saturday nightin the municipality of Ojocaliente at the exit of Luis Moya, Zacatecas, according to the State Coordination of Civil Protection (CEPC).

Paramedics and rescuers mobilized to the area after receiving a call from the 911 Emergency System to assist in the accident.

According to the preliminary report shared by the CEPC, a taxi, from Ojocaliente and economic number 16, white and yellow, as well as a green Chevrolet Spark-type vehicle, were involved in the accident.

In the taxi HE they found the driveridentified as 35 year old Peter and a passenger, whose data was not released, since he is in critical condition in a hospital.

While There were no passengers in the other car. since it is believed they fled the place after registering the fatal accident. See also Mhoni Seer tells you why you shouldn't TAKE REVENGE and HARM your ex-partner, if he ever hurt you

It should be noted that the Zacatecas State Civil Protection personnel carried out extraction maneuvers with hydraulic equipment since the driver was pressed.

According to the CEPC, the agents of the Police and the Municipal Coordination of Ojocaliente also participated in the rescue.