“I’m not depressed. Yes, there is the regret of the defeat but the pride of having seen my team playing football really well prevails. And I am convinced that we can still grow a lot”. On the night of the derby, the Toro coach Ivan Juric immediately recharged his men with words that show his firm intention to work towards a season finale full of satisfactions. In fact, until Bremer’s blow, ie for 70 minutes, the Croatian coach and the Granata fans admired a Bull capable of forcing Juve to chase him. A supremacy that can be established in four points, the first of which pertains to the “personality” expressed by all the players: everyone knew what to do and how to move. Even those who have played little so far, like Karamoh. Just his initial goal may have transmitted a further dose of confidence, but since the kick-off, Toro had prepared to occupy the black and white half of the pitch.